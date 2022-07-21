With Get Out, Jordan Peele established himself as an exciting director whose movies are going to demand audiences’ attention. Such is the case with Nope, the third movie from Peele and one of the most anticipated summer blockbusters of 2022.

Ever since its trailer debuted during the Super Bowl, movie fans have been waiting to see just what Peele has up his sleeve to shock and entertain us. Well the wait is over, as Nope is here for your viewing pleasure. But where can you watch Nope right now?

Get all the details on how to watch Nope, like whether or not it is streaming, directly below.

How to watch Nope in the movie theaters

The movie theater is where you’ll need to go if you want to watch Nope when it comes out near you (July 22 for the US, August 12 for the UK). Nope is receiving an exclusive run in movie theaters before it becomes available to watch at home.

To find out where and when Nope is playing near you, check out your favorite local movie theater’s website or use a site like Fandango (opens in new tab), which allows you to search for where a specific movie is playing throughout your area.

If you’re a fan of going to the movies but the price can make it difficult, you’re definitely going to want to look into movie theater subscription/membership deals. Offered by many theater chains in the US and UK, these special deals give moviegoers either discounted, free or a set number of movie tickets (for a flat monthly rate) each month, as well as deals on concessions and more.

Is Nope streaming?

To put it simply, nope. With Nope having an exclusive run in movie theaters, it won’t be coming to digital or streaming platforms for a little bit. We do know where its streaming debut is going to be, though.

Nope, as a Universal Pictures movie, is going to be available to stream on Peacock first, available exclusively to Peacock Premium subscribers. Peacock announced this partnership with Universal in 2021 and that it covers all Universal, Focus Features, Illumination and DreamWorks Animation movies. However, the timing of when Nope is going to launch on Peacock is still up in the air.

The unofficial standard time for a movie to play exclusively in movie theaters nowadays is about 45 days. If Nope follows that timeline, it may arrive on Peacock right around Labor Day weekend in the US (September 2-5).

A recent exception to this 45-day timeline was Downton Abbey: A New Era, which made its way to Peacock just after a month in movie theaters in the US.

We’ll also have information on when Nope is available for digital on-demand purchase right here.

What else you need to know about Nope

As of July 21, Nope has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 81% "Fresh." What to Watch’s Nope review called the movie an ambitious and solidly entertaining third entry from director Jordan Peele.

The Nope cast is headlined by a Get Out reunion, as Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya is back working with Peele. He's joined by Keke Palmer, Steve Yeun and Brandon Perea.

Watch the trailer for Nope directly below.