Wendell & Wild — voice cast, plot, trailer and all about the scary new animated movie

Wendell & Wild on Netflix is a scary animated movie to delight us in time for Halloween!

From the deliciously wicked minds of Henry Selick (director of The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline) and director Jordan Peele (Nope, Us, Get Out) the story follows tough yet guilt-ridden teen Kat Elliot (Lyric Ross), haunted by her past, who must confront her personal demons called Wendell and Wild (Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele) to start a new life in her old hometown.

Wendell & Wild also features the voices of Angela Bassett, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, James Hong, and Ving Rhames.

So here's everything you need to know about Wendell & Wild on Netflix...

From left: Wendell (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key), Father Bests (James Hong) and Wild (Jordan Peele). (Image credit: Netflix)

Wendell & Wild launches worldwide on Netflix from October 28 2022, just in time to set the scene for Halloween.

Is there a teaser trailer for Wendell & Wild?

Yes a teaser trailer for Wendell & Wild has been released by Netflix telling us its time to face our demons. Take a look below...

Wendell & Wild plot

Wendell & Wild is an animated tale that follows demon brothers Wendell (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Jordan Peele) as they take on their arch-nemesis the demon-dusting nun Sister Helly (Angela Bassett).

They enlist Goth teen Kat Elliot to summon them to the Land of the Living but are not quite prepared for what she demands in return.

Wendell & Wild voice cast — Keegan-Michael Key as Wendell

In Wendell & Wild, Keegan-Michael Key voices the demon Wendell. Keegan has lent his voice to animations before, voicing characters in Pinocchio, The Lego Movie, Hotel Transylvania, The Lion King and Toy Story 4. He’s also starred in Schmigadoon!, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Friends From College, The Predator and the TV series Archer. Keegan-Michael will star in the upcoming movies Wonka and Super Mario Bros: the Movie.

The demons Wendell & Wild (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele). (Image credit: Netflix)

Jordan Peele as Wild

Jordan voices Wendell’s brother Wild. He’s starred in the series Big Mouth as well as The Twilight Zone, Bob’s Burgers, Key & Peele (with his co-star Keegan-Michael Key) and Fargo. He’s also voiced characters in Toy Story 4, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie and SuperMansion.

Lyric Ross as Kat Elliot

Lyric Ross plays guilt-ridden teen Kat. She’s previously starred in This is Us, The Class, Chicago Fire and will be in the 2023 series Ironheart.

Kat is sassy but troubled. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring in Wendell & Wild?

There's an all-star voice cast for Wendell & Wild. Angela Bassett plays Sister Helley, Michele Mariana is Sister Chinstrap, while Homeland actor David Harewood and Maxine Peake have currently unnamed roles. Mission Impossible star Ving Rhames is Buffalo Belzer while Sam Zelaya, Tamara Smart and James Hong also star. Sweetie is voiced by Ramona Young.