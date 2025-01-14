Until Dawn: release date, cast, first look and everything we know about the horror movie

Video game movie adaptations have a spotty track record, but the tide may be turning on that. A couple of classic games geared toward kids became big hits (Sonic franchise and The Super Mario Bros. Movie), but horror games being turned into movies also saw success with Five Nights at Freddy’s. It’s the latter that Until Dawn, a 2025 new movie, wants to emulate.

The Until Dawn video game was released in 2015 for the PlayStation and computer platforms. In it, players assumed control of a group of young adults who had to survive the night in a secluded, death-filled house. It was a widely acclaimed game, including winning a BAFTA Game Award.

That should mean there’s a good bit of excitement for the movie adaptation of Until Dawn. We’ve got everything you need to know about the movie directly below.

Sony Pictures is set to release Until Dawn on April 25.

It’s set to be one of a few horror-themed movies to hit movie theaters that month, joined by Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners and the indie horror movie Screamboat, which puts a twist on Disney’s Steamboat Willie (now in the public domain).

Until Dawn cast

The original Until Dawn video game featured a few big names as part of its voice cast, including Hayden Panettiere and Rami Malek, but a new group of actors is set to lead the movie adaptation. They include:

Ella Rubin (The Idea of You)

Michael Cimino (Love, Victor)

Ji-young Yoo (Expats)

Belmont Cameli (Saved by the Bell)

Odessa A’zion (Ghosts)

Maia Mitchell (Good Trouble)

There is one holdover from the original game cast, as Peter Stormare is set to reprise his role as Dr. Hill in the movie.

Until Dawn plot

Here is the official synopsis for the movie version of Until Dawn, written by Gary Dauberman and Blair Butler:

“One year after her sister Melanie mysteriously disappeared, Clover and her friends head into the remote valley where she vanished in search of answers. Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one… only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening. Trapped in the valley, they’re forced to relive the nightmare again and again — only each time the killer threat is different, each more terrifying than the last. Hope dwindling, the group soon realizes they have a limited number of deaths left, and the only way to escape is to survive until dawn.”

Until Dawn trailer

There is no official trailer for Until Dawn available online right now, however, that seems like it is going to change soon. In a first-look video that features director David F. Sandberg, screenwriter Dauberman and star Stormare, it is shared that the official trailer is coming soon.

In the meantime, check out Until Dawn first look right here:

UNTIL DAWN – Film First Look - YouTube Watch On

David F. Sandberg movies

Here is a look at the movies that David F. Sandberg has directed in his career to date; he definitely has the horror credentials to take on Until Dawn:

Lights Out (2016)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Shazam! (2019)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

Until Dawn behind the scenes

Gary Dauberman, Mia Maniscalco, David F. Sandberg, Lotta Losten, Roy Lee, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan are producers on Until Dawn, with Charles Miller as an executive producer on the movie.

Sony Pictures Releasing is backing the project along with Screen Gems, Vertigo Entertainment, PlayStation Productions, Coin Operated and Mångata Production.