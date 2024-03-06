The Idea of You: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the romance movie

Anne Hathaway is no stranger to winning fans over in her movie roles, and she hopes to do so in the new 2024 movie, The Idea of You.

In the new film, she stars as Solène, a single mom who is left to take her daughter and her friends to Coachella. While there, she has a chance encounter with a pop star slated to perform at the event and sparks immediately fly. However, as the two try to explore their feelings, their age difference and his superstar status threaten to derail their efforts for a real relationship.

Here’s everything we know about The Idea of You.

The Idea of You premieres on Thursday, May 2 on Prime Video.

Those interested in watching the movie will need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Prime Video offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.

The Idea of You plot

Here is the official synopsis for the film:

"Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centers on Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark. As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for.”

The Idea of You script was written by Michael Showalter and Jennifer Westfeldt, based on the book by Robinne Lee .

Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway, The Idea of You (Image credit: Prime)

The Idea of You cast

Once again, The Idea of You stars Anne Hathaway. The Oscar-winning actress (winning for her performance in Les Misérables), has become a staple in Hollywood. Most recently she’s appeared in Eileen and She Came to Me, and she stars in the upcoming movie, Mothers’ Instinct.

Playing opposite Hathaway in this romance is Nicholas Galitzine. This young actor has kept the hits coming lately having starred in Cinderella (2021), Purple Hearts, Bottoms, Red, White & Royal Blue and stars in the brand-new series Mary & George.

Hathaway and Galitzine are joined in The Idea of You by:

Ella Rubin (Masters of the Air)

Annie Mumolo (Barbie)

Reid Scott (Veep)

Perry Mattfeld (In the Dark)

Jordan Aaron Hall (Rustin)

Meg Millidge (Fear and Desire)

Raymond Cham Jr. (Sort Of)

Viktor White (He’s All That)

Dakota Adan (East Los High)

Mathilda Gianopoulos

Jaiden Anthony

The Idea of You trailer

For those who love to watch love on screen, The Idea of You trailer should certainly get you ready to see the movie.

Director Michael Showalter

The Emmy-nominated Michael Showalter (for The Dropout) stepped into the director’s chair for The Idea of You. Having directed projects on both the small and big screen, here is a list of his full-length features: