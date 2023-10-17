Eileen: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Anne Hathaway movie

A good psychological thriller can always be enticing for moviegoers, and the 2023 new movie slate has an offering to satisfy that itch in Eileen starring Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie.

Based on a best-selling novel by Ottessa Moshfegh, Eileen has already earned some strong reviews (having originally premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival). With Oscar-winner Hathaway, budding star McKenzie and an acclaimed director, it certainly has plenty of intriguing talent involved.

Here is everything that we know about Eileen, from when it is releasing to who’s in it.

Eileen is slated to premiere exclusively in movie theaters on December 1 in the US and UK.

Per IMDb, December 1 may be a limited release date for Eileen in the US, meaning that it'll be available in select US markets and then expand to additional areas in subsequent weeks.

Eileen plot

Ottessa Moshfegh, along with Luke Goebel, adapted Moshfegh's book Eileen for the big screen. Here is the official synopsis:

"Set during a bitter 1964 Massachusetts winter, young secretary Eileen becomes enchanted by Rebecca, the glamorous new counselor at the prison where she works. Their budding friendship takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret — throwing Eileen onto a sinister path."

Eileen cast

Thomasin McKenzie is playing Eileen in the movie. Since her 2018 performance in Leave No Trace, McKenzie has been building up quite the resume. She has given acclaimed performances in movies like Jojo Rabbit, Old, The Power of the Dog and Last Night in Soho. She also starred in the TV series Life After Life.

Sharing top billing with McKenzie is Anne Hathaway as Rebecca. Hathaway is an Oscar-winner for Best Supporting Actress in Les Miserables, but her career has featured noteworthy roles that include The Princess Diaries, Brokeback Mountain, The Devil Wears Prada, Rachel Getting Married, Interstellar, Ocean's Eight, Armageddon Time and more. She also has recently starred in the movie She Came to Me.

The other noteworthy member of the cast is Shea Whigham, who stars as Eileen's father Jim. Whigham is best known for his roles in Boardwalk Empire, Silver Linings Playbook, Vice Principals, Gaslit, Perry Mason and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

According to IMDb, some other recognizable actors in Eileen include Jefferson White (Yellowstone), Owen Teague (You Hurt My Feelings) and Sam Nivola (White Noise).

Eileen trailer

Things get dangerous when Hathaway's Rebecca arrives on the scene in the Eileen trailer. Give it a watch directly below:

Eileen reviews

Eileen first screened all the way back at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January, so it has a number of reviews already, the majority of which offer a lot of excitement. As of October 17, Eileen has a "Fresh" Rotten Tomatoes score of 89%, with the critical consensus from the review aggregator calling Hathaway and McKenzie a good tandem and the movie overall as a "twisty tale of obsession."

Eileen director

William Oldroyd is the director of Eileen. While he only has one other feature-length movie that he has directed, that movie is Lady Macbeth, which not only earned him two BAFTA nominations for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer and Outstanding British Film of the Year, but helped introduce the world to Florence Pugh. Many movie fans have been waiting for his follow up, which now comes in the form of Eileen.