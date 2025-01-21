Opus: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Ayo Edebiri movie

The cult of celebrity gets taken to a whole new level with A24's new horror/thriller movie Opus.

The 2025 new movie is the latest from the popular indie studio behind the likes of Everything Everywhere All at Once and Babygirl. Opus is among A24's 2025 output which also includes Parthenope, The Legend of Ochi, Death of a Unicorn, Warfare and more.

Here's everything you need to know about Opus.

Opus is set to release exclusively in US movie theaters on March 14. At this time we don’t have any information on the movie’s international release plans, including for the UK.

Its release to the general public follows the movie’s world premiere as part of the lineup at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

Opus cast

An Emmy winner for The Bear, Ayo Edebiri is leading her biggest movie to date, playing the young writer Ariel at the center of the movie. Edebiri's notable prior movie credits include Theater Camp, Bottoms, Omni Loop and voice work in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Inside Out 2.

There is no shortage of star power in the Opus supporting cast, as joining Edebiri in the movie are John Malkovich (Ripley), Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us), Amber Midthunder (Prey), Tony Hale (Woman of the Hour), Tatanka Means (Horizon: An American Saga) and more.

Opus plot

Mark Anthony Green wrote the script for Opus, here is the official synopsis:

"A young writer is invited to the remote compound of a legendary pop star who mysteriously disappeared thirty years ago. Surrounded by the star's cult of sycophants and intoxicated journalists, she finds herself in the middle of his twisted plan."

Opus trailer

Watch the trailer for Opus right here:

Opus | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Opus director

In addition to writing the screenplay, Mark Anthony Green is the director of Opus. This is Green's feature directing debut; his lone directing credit prior to Opus was the 2017 short movie Trapeze, U.S.A.

Prior to making the move to filmmaker, Green was a writer for GQ.

Opus behind the scenes

Opus is a co-production between A24, MACRO and Makeready. Producers on the movie include Joshua Bachove, Collin Creighton, Mark Anthony Green, Poppy Hanks, Jelani Johnson and Brad Weston.