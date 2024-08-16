Babygirl: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Nicole Kidman movie

Workplace romances can be pretty tricky to navigate, but in the 2024 new movie Babygirl, we may be getting the mother of all messy workplace affairs. And with Nicole Kidman, the director of Bodies Bodies Bodies and A24 all involved in the project, it could make for quite the watch.

It's been another busy year for A24, which has already released notable movies like Problemista, Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War, Tuesday and Sing Sing. In addition to Babygirl, its slate for the rest of the year includes The Front Room, A Different Man, We Live in Time, Heretic and Nightbitch.

But Babygirl is the focus of this post, so read on to find out everything you need to know about the Nicole Kidman movie.

Babygirl is going to be released nationwide in the US on Christmas Day, December 25. Some reports indicate that the movie may get a limited release on December 20. In the UK, the movie is slated to premiere on December 20.

Before all that though, audiences at the Venice Film Festival will be able to see the movie as it screens as part of the festival's program.

Babygirl cast

Nicole Kidman stars in Babygirl as a high-powered CEO who begins an affair with one of her interns. Kidman is one of the most acclaimed actresses of her generation, an Oscar winner (The Hours) and the most recent recipient of the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award. She could very well be back in the Oscar discussions with her role here. Already this year, Kidman has starred in Expats, A Family Affair and has The Perfect Couple coming up; and if you've gone to an AMC movie theater you've also undoubtedly seen her explaining how "heartbreak feels good" at the movies.

Two rising stars are also helping to round out the cast in Harris Dickinson and Sophia Wilde. Dickinson has been involved in many high-profile projects in the last few years, including Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sing, The Iron Claw and A Murder at the End of the World. Wilde, meanwhile, has starred in the horror movie Talk to Me, the 2023 Tom Jones miniseries and Boy Swallows Universe.

Finally, Antonio Banderas is also going to star in Babygirl. The Oscar-nominated actor (Pain and Glory) is best known for The Mask of Zorro, Desperado, voicing the animated character Puss in Boots and his work with fellow Spaniard Pedro Almodovar, including The Skin I Live In.

Babygirl plot

Halina Reijn, in addition to directing, wrote the original script for Babygirl. Here is the official synopsis:

"A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern."

Babygirl trailer

There is no trailer for Babygirl available right now. When one is released online we’ll add it here.

Babygirl director

As mentioned, Halina Reijn is the director of Babygirl. This is Reijn's third feature directorial outing, having previously helmed Instinct (2019) and Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022).