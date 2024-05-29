A Family Affair: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman rom-com

Netflix has helped keep the romantic comedy alive in recent years with popular movies like Set It Up, The Kissing Booth and Always Be My Maybe. The streamer's next addition to the genre is a star-studded affair that has all the makings of another big hit for fans who want to fall in love, A Family Affair.

A-listers Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman, along with Netflix rom-com vet Joey King, headline the movie, the latest Netflix original movie of 2024. When does it come out, who else is in it, what is it about and how is it going to rank among the best Netflix movies on the streaming service?

Read on below to get all the information you need on A Family Affair.

Part of what's new on Netflix in the June lineup, A Family Affair is going to premiere exclusively on the streaming service on Friday, June 28.

So if you want to watch A Family Affair when it becomes available, you must be signed up for Netflix plan, which starts at $6.99 per month.

A Family Affair cast

As mentioned, A Family Affair is headlined by the trio of Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman and Joey King. All three are very familiar with the rom-com genre.

Efron's rom-com credentials include High School Musical, New Year's Eve, That Awkward Moment and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. Some of his more recent roles were in Ricky Stanicky, The Iron Claw and The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

The Oscar-winner Kidman is more known for her dramatic roles, but she has done some rom-com work in movies like Practical Magic, Bewitched, Just Go With It, How to Talk to Girls at Parties and The Prom. Recently fans have seen her in Expats, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Lioness. Kidman and Efron also worked together in the movie The Paperboy, where they had an infamous interaction that we'll let you look up on your own.

King, meanwhile, already has a Netflix rom-com franchise of her own in The Kissing Booth movies. But outside of that she has starred in The Act, Bullet Train and We Were the Lucky Ones.

Other members of the cast include Kathy Bates (Misery, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret) and Liza Koshy (Players, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts).

A Family Affair plot

From a script written by Carrie Solomon, here is the official synopsis for A Family Affair:

"A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex and identity."

A Family Affair trailer

Get a preview of A Family Affair by watching the trailer directly below:

Richard LaGravenese movies

A Family Affair marks the first time that Richard LaGravenese has directed a movie in 10 years. Here is a rundown of his previous work behind the camera: