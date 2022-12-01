Transformers: Rise of the Beasts — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the action film

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the latest installment of the Transformers franchise. Unlike it's predecessors, the movie takes more of an ancient and beastly approach to the world of robots with a brand new cast of characters. However, for those that find themselves being traditionalists, we have some good news. Peter Cullen returns to lend his voice to everyone's favorite robot, Optimus Prime.

Here's everything we know about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, sure to be one of the big 2023 new movies.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts lands in theaters in both the US and the UK on Friday, June 9, exclusively in movie theaters.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer

Judging by the trailer, we wouldn't be surprised if this is a big blockbuster hit in the summer. Take a look.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts plot

Here is the brief synopsis of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts:

"Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons."

The movie serves as the first of a planned trilogy.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts cast

This new iteration of the Transformers franchise is spearheaded on screen by actor Anthony Ramos, who plays Noah, an ex-military electronics expert who lives in Brooklyn with his family.

Ramos seemed to shoot to superstardom following his role in the film In the Heights and in one of the most talked about Broadway productions in the last 10 years, Hamilton. He’s also been featured in A Star Is Born, She's Gotta Have It and In Treatment.

Starring alongside Ramos as Elena, an artifact researcher at a museum, is Dominique Fishback. Fishback has been in a slew of critically-acclaimed projects over the years including The Hate You Give, Judas and the Black Messiah and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Lending their voices to the robots that cause all of the action in the movie are the following:

Peter Cullen (Bumblebee) as Optimus Prime

Ron Perlman (Don't Look Up) as Optimus Primal

Pete Davidson (Meet Cute) as Mirage

Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman) as Wheeljack

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Airazor

Grey Griffin (Inside Job) as Arcee

Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodriguez (Pose) as Nightbird

David Sobolov (Visitors) as Rhinox

John DiMaggio (Inside Job) as Stratosphere

Tobe Nwigwe (Rap Sh!t) as Reek

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as Scourge

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts director

Steven Caple Jr. is picking the Transformers reigns as the director of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. He's previously directed Creed II, and he's spent some time in television directing episodes of Grown-ish, Class and an episode of Rapture.

Michael Bay directed the first five movies in the Transformers franchise, but hasn't been back with the franchise since 2017's Transformers: The Last Knight. Bay is a producer on Rise of the Beasts though.