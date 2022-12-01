Transformers: Rise of the Beasts — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the action film
The first of a new Transformers trilogy.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the latest installment of the Transformers franchise. Unlike it's predecessors, the movie takes more of an ancient and beastly approach to the world of robots with a brand new cast of characters. However, for those that find themselves being traditionalists, we have some good news. Peter Cullen returns to lend his voice to everyone's favorite robot, Optimus Prime.
Here's everything we know about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, sure to be one of the big 2023 new movies.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts release date
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts lands in theaters in both the US and the UK on Friday, June 9, exclusively in movie theaters.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer
Judging by the trailer, we wouldn't be surprised if this is a big blockbuster hit in the summer. Take a look.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts plot
Here is the brief synopsis of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts:
"Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons."
The movie serves as the first of a planned trilogy.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts cast
This new iteration of the Transformers franchise is spearheaded on screen by actor Anthony Ramos, who plays Noah, an ex-military electronics expert who lives in Brooklyn with his family.
Ramos seemed to shoot to superstardom following his role in the film In the Heights and in one of the most talked about Broadway productions in the last 10 years, Hamilton. He’s also been featured in A Star Is Born, She's Gotta Have It and In Treatment.
Starring alongside Ramos as Elena, an artifact researcher at a museum, is Dominique Fishback. Fishback has been in a slew of critically-acclaimed projects over the years including The Hate You Give, Judas and the Black Messiah and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.
Lending their voices to the robots that cause all of the action in the movie are the following:
- Peter Cullen (Bumblebee) as Optimus Prime
- Ron Perlman (Don't Look Up) as Optimus Primal
- Pete Davidson (Meet Cute) as Mirage
- Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman) as Wheeljack
- Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Airazor
- Grey Griffin (Inside Job) as Arcee
- Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodriguez (Pose) as Nightbird
- David Sobolov (Visitors) as Rhinox
- John DiMaggio (Inside Job) as Stratosphere
- Tobe Nwigwe (Rap Sh!t) as Reek
- Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as Scourge
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts director
Steven Caple Jr. is picking the Transformers reigns as the director of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. He's previously directed Creed II, and he's spent some time in television directing episodes of Grown-ish, Class and an episode of Rapture.
Michael Bay directed the first five movies in the Transformers franchise, but hasn't been back with the franchise since 2017's Transformers: The Last Knight. Bay is a producer on Rise of the Beasts though.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.
