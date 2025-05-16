Netflix adds one of Mark Wahlberg's best movies — it's a feel-good joy

From The Fighter to Family Plan or Pain And Gain to Patriots Day, Mark Wahlberg hardly seems to have stood still since the start of his first appearance on screen over 30 years ago. Out of a line-up that includes out-and-out comedy, action movies with or without laughs, and a handful of serious dramatic roles, one of his most popular and familiar characters is the happy, if often hapless, family man. And Instant Family (2018), which arrives today [Friday, May 16] on Netflix in the US, is easily the best of the bunch.

Loosely based on the fostering experiences of its director, Sean Anders, the movie finds house renovating couple Pete (Wahlberg) and Ellie (Rose Byrne) deciding to start a family comparatively late in the day. Deciding to try their hands at fostering, they enrol in a training scheme run by Karen (Octavia Spencer), which allows them to dig deeper and find out if they’re really cut out for such a radical life change.

Instant Family (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

They take on a trio of children from the same family: Lizzy (Isabela Merced) is a manipulative teenager, while Juan (Gustavo Quiroz) is a troubled middle kid, and toddler Lita (Julianna Gamiz) is a lovable terror. The movie follows the inexperienced parents in their efforts to bond with their new family, complete with all the highs and lows that go with it. It’s a feel-good movie for sure, but one with unexpected depth, as both parents and children find themselves having to look more closely at their relationships.

While it sounds predictable — the happy ending is telegraphed loud and clear — there’s a wisdom about the film, one that knows that the future for foster children is never easy or clear cut, and its belief in the power of unconditional parental love is persuasive and genuine. It’s all elevated by the performances from the family ensemble, with Wahlberg in likeable "regular guy" mode and Byrne as his eager-to-please wife providing plenty of spark.

The standout, however, is Merced as the smart but rebellious teen who’s the key to bringing the family together.

The film saw Wahlberg re-teaming with Sean Anders after the success of parts one and two of Daddy’s Home and it proved to be a smart move. Earning just over $120 million against a budget of $48 million, it was a hit with audiences and received a warm reception from critics, with a score of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Surprisingly, there was no sequel, and any similarity with the more recent Family Plan (2023) begins and ends with the title, although a follow-up to that is due to land next year.

Aside from comedies and family films, Wahlberg also has a track record as a straight actor. He was the surprise package in Scorsese’s Oscar-winning The Departed (2006), giving a scene-stealing performance that earned him a nomination of his own. Four years later, he stood his ground admirably against the powerhouse that is Christian Bale in The Fighter and, while it was Bale who was the award winner on that occasion, Wahlberg received plenty of recognition for playing his brother.

Instant Family (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

The one-time rapper with a bad boy image, Wahlberg is now better known for his much-publicised fitness regime and his Catholic faith. His work doesn't confine him to being in front of the camera, however: looking for bigger and better acting opportunities, he moved into producing his own movies some 20 years ago. And, just in case we think we know what to expect from his films, he proved this year that he’s more than capable of surprising us. Flight Risk saw him take on a challenge he clearly relished — playing the bad guy, and doing it with gusto. But nobody expected that bald pate!

It almost goes without saying that he’s one of the busiest people in Hollywood. Aside from the Family Plan sequel, there are a couple more new films on the horizon. Gritty crime drama Play Dirty and action comedy Balls Up are both in the can, although neither has a release date. The return of Ted, however, is more imminent, but this time as an animated series for Peacock. According to his recent Instagram post, it’s “coming soon.” Bring it on!

Instant Family was released on Netflix in the US on May 16 and is available to rent in the UK via sites including Prime Video.