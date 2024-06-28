Flight Risk: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Mark Wahlberg action movie

Ever wondered what Mark Wahlberg would look like if he was bald? Well then you're in luck, because that is something we're getting with the 2024 new movie Flight Risk. But beyond Wahlberg's hairline, Flight Risk is an action thriller set aboard a small plane in flight that is the latest directorial effort from Mel Gibson. Sound intriguing?

We've got everything you need to know about Flight Risk, from when it is coming out to the trailer, right here.

Take off with Flight Risk this fall, as the movie is set with an October 18 release date exclusively in movie theaters.

Right now Flight Risk shares its release date with the horror sequel Smile 2.

Flight Risk cast

As we mentioned above, Flight Risk stars Wahlberg. The Oscar-nominated actor (The Departed) established a solid working relationship with Mel Gibson in recent years, as the two co-starred in Daddy's Home 2 and Father Stu. Though is the first time that Gibson will direct Wahlberg in a movie.

The other two stars rounding out the trio of main characters in Flight Risk are Michelle Dockery as an Air Marshal and Topher Grace as a fugitive being transported to testify in a trial. Dockery is best known for her time on Downton Abbey, but has also starred in the likes of Godless, The Gentlemen (movie version) and Anatomy of a Scandal. Grace, meanwhile, is famous for his time on That '70s Show as well as Home Economics and BlacKkKlansman.

Flight Risk plot

Written as an original script by Jared Rosenberg, here is the official synopsis for Flight Risk:

"In this high-stakes suspense thriller, Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg plays a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem."

Flight Risk trailer

Check out the official trailer for Flight Risk right here:

Mel Gibson movies

Mel Gibson returns to the directing chair for Flight Risk, his first time directing a movie since 2016's Hacksaw Ridge. While he is most known for his acting roles (i.e. Lethal Weapon, Mad Max and more), Gibson has made some acclaimed movie as a director, including winning Best Director (and Best Picture) for his movie Braveheart. Here is a full look at Mel Gibson's directing credits:

The Man Without a Face (1993)

Braveheart (1995)

The Passion of the Christ (2004)

Apocalypto (2006)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)