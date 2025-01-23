Flight Risk, the 2025 new movie starring Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace, is now playing, but where and when can you watch the action movie? Fear not, we’ve got all the details you need on how to watch Flight Risk.

Mel Gibson’s return to the directing chair for the first time since 2016’s Hacksaw Ridge sees him reunite with Wahlberg after the two previously starred together in Daddy’s Home 2 and Father Stu. Together they hope to bring the excitement to audiences with this nearly real-time, contained action thriller.

Get everything you need to know about watching Flight Risk directly below.

How to watch Flight Risk in movie theaters

Flight Risk is now playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide. If you want, some theaters will be showing Flight Risk in 4DX, the movie-watching experience that adds things like rumbling seats and other external elements to make you feel like you’re a part of the action.

To find out how to see when and where (and in what format) you can watch Flight Risk, check out the movie’s official website or visit Fandango . Either option will allow you to see all of the local movie theaters in your area where Flight Risk is playing and all available showtimes. You can also purchase your Flight Risk tickets directly through these sites.

If you have a favorite movie theater to go to, you may want to look into movie theater subscription and membership with programs with various US and UK movie theater chains. Not only do these allow you to see what movies are playing at the theaters, but you can also get free, discounted or monthly allotments of movies, as well as deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is Flight Risk streaming?

No, Flight Risk is not streaming at this time.

We don’t have any information on Flight Risk’s streaming plans, as the movie is set to enjoy an exclusive run in movie theaters for at least a couple of weeks. When it does become available for at-home viewing, it will presumably do so first via digital on-demand platforms before hitting the library of a major streaming service.

Again, there are no details for Flight Risk’s at-home viewing plans, but when those do become available we’ll share them right here for you.

What else to know about Flight Risk

Here is the official synopsis for Flight Risk, from an original script by Jared Rosenberg:

“In this high-stakes suspense thriller, Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg plays a pilot transporting an Air Marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem.”

As mentioned, Wahlberg and Dockery headline the movie, but Topher Grace also stars.

Reviews for Flight Risk are not available as of publication. What to Watch will have its Flight Risk review on Friday morning. So right now the best way to decide if you want to see Flight Risk is to watch the movie’s trailer directly below: