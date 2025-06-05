Matt Damon box office bomb with only 47% on RT becomes Netflix smash hit

Despite his string of hit roles in everything from Good Will Hunting and The Bourne Identity to, most recently, Oppenheimer, not everything Matt Damon stars in is as successful. However, one of his biggest bombs is finding a new life after becoming a smash hit on Netflix.

Released in 2017, Downsizing wasn't well received. It has just 47% on Rotten Tomatoes and was a box office bomb after its $55 million earnings failed to match its budget. However,in the UK, it was added to Netflix on Thursday, May 22, and it's been steadily climbing Netflix's rankings and gaining viewers. At the time of writing two weeks later, it's the streamer's most-watched movie.

Living in the US? Downsizing is free via Hoopla and Kanopy but is only available to buy or rent digitally beyond those options.

Downsizing is part romance, part comedy and part sci-fi story. It's set in a world in which humans invent 'downsizing', a process by which people are irreversibly shrunk to about five inches, which makes them more space efficient thereby solving overpopulation and the climate crisis.

Damon plays Paul, who decides to go through the process with his wife Aubrey (Kristin Wiig)... until she pulls out at the last minute and leaves him. Stuck in his small form, and seeing his life fall apart, Paul goes on a voyage through the small 'Leisureland' in order to find himself and redefine his life.

Critics of 2017 criticized Downsizing for being a bit muddled in its focus, though it's worth pointing out that certain reviewers really loved it. As someone who watched the movie in cinemas back then, it's safe to say that the movie was mis-marketed in a way that hurt it: posters and adverts made it look like a standard American comedy, but it's anything but.

In a way, Downsizing is an exploration of the climate crisis and humanity's longevity, dealing with themes of class struggles and impending extinction events. It can get dark and melancholy at times, which isn't what audiences would really expect from a Matt Damon rom-com.

That's likely why Downsizing was received so poorly eight years ago. It's not a bad film, but if you're expecting a lighthearted comedy, you're going to be disappointed.

The movie was directed by Alexander Payne, also known for The Descendants and The Holdovers, and if you've seen those fantastic movies, you'll have your expectations better aligned for Downsizing.

Downsizing climbing up Netflix's rankings makes sense: people have probably forgotten any expectations created by marketing 8 years ago, the streamer's thumbnails make it seem more of a sci-fi story than a comedy, and its genre tags are "cerebral" and "imaginative" which better fits the movie.

