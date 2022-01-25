'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': release date, plot, cast and everything we know
By Lucy Buglass published
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is the latest DC film, directed by James Wan.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the much-anticipated sequel to 2018's Aquaman. It will once again be directed by James Wan and is headed to the big screen later this year.
According to the director, who is known for his work on horror films Saw and Insidious, the latest instalment in the Aquaman film series will see him returning to his original routes and exploring new themes with this upcoming film.
In an interview he told Total Film: “Aquaman 2 is very heavily inspired by Planet of the Vampires. You can take the boy out of horror but you can never take the horror out the boy."
Here's everything we know about the film so far...
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' release date
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled for release on Dec. 16, 2022. It is currently in post-production after filming on the project wrapped recently.
This is the same day as the anticipated release of Avatar 2, which is returning to our screens after a huge
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' plot
According to Warner Bros. the first plot details are as follows: "When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation."
That's all we know so far, but we'll keep you updated with more key plot points as soon as they're announced!
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' cast
Many of the original Aquaman cast are coming back for the new film, with Jason Momoa returning as lead Arthur Curry, more commonly known as has superhero persona Aquaman. He is Half-human, half-Atlantean and can communicate with marine creatures.
He'll be joined by Amber Heard, reprising her role as Princess Mera, and Patrick Wilson returns Arthur's half-brother, Orm Marius. Dolph Lundgren returns as King Nereus, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also be back as Black Manta.
Meanwhile, other cast includes Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Vincent Regan as Atlan and Jani Zhao as Stingray.
Is there a trailer?
There's no trailer for this film just yet as it is still in post-production, but we'll let you know when any are released!
