We Were the Lucky Ones: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the limited series

Helping to usher in the spring is the new Hulu limited series We Were the Lucky Ones. Based on the book of the same name by author Georgia Hunter, which was a New York Times bestseller.

The series follows one family's story of trying to survive in the midst of World War II and the horrific events of the Holocaust. As chaos and hatred surround them, these family members rely on their love for one another and their desire of one day reuniting to maintain glimmers of hope in the most trying of times.

Here's everything we know about We Were the Lucky Ones.

We Were the Lucky Ones premieres on Thursday, March 28, on Hulu. Those hoping to watch episodes of the series need a subscription to either Hulu with Live TV , the Disney Plus Bundle or the standalone Hulu service.

While we anticipate the series airing on Disney Plus in the UK, we're still waiting for an official announcement to be made. As more information becomes available, we'll pass along the update.

We Were the Lucky Ones plot

Logan Lerman in We Were the Lucky Ones (Image credit: Hulu)

Here is the official synopsis of We Were the Lucky Ones:

"Based on Georgia Hunter's New York Times bestselling novel, the television adaptation of We Were the Lucky Ones is a limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of WWII. The series follows them across continents as they do everything in their power to survive, and to reunite. We Were the Lucky Ones demonstrates how in the face of the twentieth century’s darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive. The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds."

We Were the Lucky Ones cast

We Were the Lucky Ones has quite the ensemble cast coming together to tell this riveting story. Starring in the series are the following:

Joey King (Bullet Train)

Logan Lerman (Hunters)

Hadas Yaron (Milk)

Henry-Lloyd Hughes (Archie)

Amit Rahav (Transatlantic)

Sam Woolf (The Witcher)

Michael Aloni (The Stronghold)

Moran Rosenblatt (Yosi, the Regretful Spy)

Eva Feiler (Beyond Paradise)

Lior Ashkenazi (The Covenant)

Robin Weigert (Tracker)

We Were the Lucky Ones trailer

The trailer certainly leads us to believe that you may need to watch the series with tissues handy. Take a look at the clip below.