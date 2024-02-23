The 18 TV shows you must see this spring

With the fall 2023-2024 TV season not kicking off for most networks until the top of the year given the most recent strikes in Hollywood (a number of fall staple series not even premiering until March or April) the slate of spring TV shows headed our way in 2024 is pretty robust.

To help you weed through all of the options that become available from March to May, the What to Watch team put together a list of dramas and comedies we're most excited to see premiere. From the return of the longest-running primetime medical drama in American TV history to several new shows based on historical events and people, we have previews of some of the most anticipated shows set to air.

Without further delay, dive into the list and see what you may need to add to your future viewing cues.

The Regime (March 3)

Kate Winslet in The Regime (Image credit: HBO)

The last time Kate Winslet and HBO teamed up, it was the incredible crime drama Mare of Easttown. Now Winslet is set to star as an authoritarian ruler whose regime is on the brink of collapse in this six-episode dark comedy, so yes, we're excited to watch The Regime. Winslet isn't alone, as Hugh Grant, Andrea Riseborough and Matthias Schoenaerts also star in the series, which was created by Will Tracy (The Menu) and has half of its episodes directed by Oscar-nominee Stephen Frears (Philomena). Extra thankful we don't have to wait long after the end of True Detective: Night Country for the next must-watch HBO show. — Michael Balderston

The Cleaning Lady (March 5)

Élodie Yung in The Cleaning Lady (Image credit: F)

The Cleaning Lady season 3 will feature the return of Miranda Kwok as co-showrunner with new partner Jeannine Renshaw. The cast was devastated by the loss of Adan Canto, who passed away from cancer in January, but the show will celebrate his life in the season premiere. The Cleaning Lady is the story of a Cambodian doctor who travels to the US seeking treatment for her sick son, only to become embroiled in a crime syndicate. — Sarabeth Pollock

Alert: Missing Persons Unit (March 5)

Dania Ramirez and Scott Caan in Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Image credit: Philippe Bosse/FOX)

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 follows directly after a very successful freshman season. The story follows the elite Philadelphia Police Missing Persons Unit as they search for people who have been reported missing and where every moment counts. The series will likely pick up some new fans after the recent success of Found, which follows a similar theme with a few twists. — Sarabeth Pollock

Full Swing (March 6)

Full Swing season 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's Full Swing took viewers behind the scenes of professional golf like never before, and in a critical year as the PGA Tour and LIV rivalry was at its height. Things aren't slowing down for Full Swing season 2 though, as it is set to cover another round of exciting moments, including the announced partnership between the PGA Tour and LIV, and the 2023 Ryder Cup. Plus, some of the biggest names in golf are back as subjects, including Rory McIlroy, as well as Full Swing favorite Joel Dahmen. Let's tee it up. — Michael Balderston

The Masked Singer (March 6)

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Rita Ora and Ken Jeong in The Masked Singer season 11 (Image credit: Michael Becker/Fox)

It's time to take it off with The Masked Singer season 11. The popular singing competition that features celebrities in costumes is back for another season, and this time Rita Ora will be stepping in as a judge while Nicole Scherzinger is away. Masked Singer producers promise this season will be bigger and better than ever before, with even more detailed costumes and the biggest reveals yet. — Sarabeth Pollock

Grey's Anatomy (March 14)

Kim Raver and James Pickens Jr. in Grey's Anatomy (Image credit: ABC/Eric McCandless)

When a show has been on the air for almost 20 years, it goes without saying that it's built a loyal fanbase that is ready to watch every new plot twist and character. As Grey's Anatomy season 20 continues to mark a historic run for the series, I'm interested in seeing how the drama at Grey Sloan Memorial goes on in the absence of the show's one and only Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). Although she'll be back for the season premiere, she's no longer the focal point of the ABC series, which will now rely quite heavily on the antics of the interns. — Terrell Smith

Station 19 (March 14)

Jaina Lee Ortiz and Merle Dandridge in Station 19 (Image credit: ABC/Tina Thorpe)

I’m still in shock that Station 19 season 7 will serve as the show's last. I may not have latched onto the series as easily as I did with Grey's, but once I invested in the show's firefighters, I was locked in. Now with Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) rightfully in charge of the station, I'm intrigued to see how it all ends. Will she lead the team into a victorious happily ever after, or do the writers have something else in mind? — Terrell Smith

9-1-1 (March 14)

Kenneth Choi, Oliver Stark and Peter Krause in 9-1-1 (Image credit: FOX)

After making the move from Fox to ABC, 9-1-1 is back. 9-1-1 season 7 will see the brave crew at Station 118 back in action on a new network. Does that mean that we could see a crossover with popular shows like Station 19 or The Rookie? The sky's the limit now that we've got a world-class team of first responders representing Los Angeles on ABC. As always, we're excited to see what huge catastrophe kicks things off in the season premiere (tsunami, earthquakes and blimp crashes have already been checked off the list), and we're eager to see Bobby (Peter Krouse) and Athena (Angela Bassett) on their honeymoon. — Sarabeth Pollock

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (March 17)

Angela and Michael on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 (Image credit: TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 seems like a long time coming considering season 7 aired its last episode in January 2023. In the new season, my favorite couple from across the entire 90 Day universe returns, and no I'm not talking about Angela and Michael nor am I referring to Ed and Liz; Loren and Alexei are back with their three kids in tow. From the brief descriptions offered by TLC, it looks like the pair is trying to strike a balance as a family unit and as individuals. — Terrell Smith

Palm Royale (March 20)

Kirsten Wiig in Palm Royale (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Many of our favorite actresses are heading to 1969 Palm Beach to tell the story of an underdog willing to do just about anything to find herself among high society. Kristen Wiig, Allison Janey and Laura Dern headline Palm Royale from George & Tammy showrunner Abe Sylvia, with Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Kaia Gerber, Amber Charade Robinson and guest appearances from legends Carol Burnett and Bruce Dern. The Apple TV Plus series looks like a great mix of comedy and drama, as the secrets of Palm Beach are sure to get everyone (characters and viewers) talking. — Michael Balderston

X-Men '97 (March 20)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Disney Plus' X-Men ‘97 is easily the show I'm excited by most this spring. If you're someone who will dismiss the series as just another cartoon, then you're ignoring the history and nostalgia here. As a kid in the 1990s, the original X-Men cartoon was something I looked forward to watching. Even as I type away now, I'm reminded of the epic theme song that admittedly had no lyrics but a memorable melody. With the original cartoon returning with new episodes nearly 27 years after it last aired (I may have just aged myself), I'm truly excited. — Terrell Smith

We Were the Lucky Ones (March 28)

Logan Lerman in We Were the Lucky Ones (Image credit: Hulu)

If I had to pick a show that was likely going to be a tearjerker this spring, it would be We Were the Lucky Ones on Hulu. Based on Georgia Hunter's New York Times bestselling novel , the limited series follows the harrowing efforts of one family to not only survive the horrific events of World War II and the Holocaust, but to also reunite. Having not taken a deep dive into the novel, I'll need to prepare myself for all the anticipated twists and turns of the story. — Terrell Smith

Parish (March 31)

Giancarlo Esposito in Parish (Image credit: AMC)

Giancarlo Esposito headlines Parish, a gritty crime drama about a family man in New Orleans whose life is turned upside down when his son is murdered and he loses everything. Seeking answers, and revenge, he turns to the people and life he knew back in his days as a wheelman, leading him down a dark path. This thriller also stars Skeet Ulrich and Zacary Momoh and is based on The Driver, a popular UK series from creators Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser. — Sarabeth Pollock

All American (April 1)

Spencer Ezra and Michael Evans Behling in All American (Image credit: The CW)

With Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) gone and the loved ones he left behind in better places in their grieving processes, I'm excited to see this new phase for the characters in CW's All American season 6. The infamous "Vortex" had a lot going on in the All American season 5 finale, so there are a number of questions I have that need answers. By the looks of the season trailer, the upcoming episodes are definitely not short on explosive drama. — Terrell Smith

Fallout (April 12)

(Image credit: Prime Video)

I am not a video game person, so I have never played Fallout, but I’m still very much intrigued by the adaptation that is coming to Prime Video this spring. The trailer for Fallout made it look like a lot of fun, and to be honest, not having played the game could have its benefits for me as I have no expectations to be met. But if you are a gamer, hopefully, Prime Video does right by you like HBO did with The Last of Us. — Michael Balderston

Franklin (April 12)

Michael Douglas in Franklin (Image credit: Apple TV)

The story of one of our founding fathers is coming to TV this spring, as Michael Douglas plays Benjamin Franklin in the simply titled Apple TV Plus original series Franklin. The series is going to focus specifically on Franklin's critical mission after he and his fellow patriots signed the Declaration of Independence — convincing the French to support the American Revolution. The series is based on the book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France and the Birth of America by Stacy Schiff. A good historical drama can make for some great TV, and Franklin has all the ingredients to be just that. — Michael Balderston

The Sympathizer (April 14)

Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr. in The Sympathizer (Image credit: Courtesy of HBO)

Robert Downey Jr. could win an Oscar for his Oppenheimer performance, but is an Emmy next? The actor certainly is going to have plenty of opportunities as he is set to play multiple characters in the political satire The Sympathizer coming to HBO. But there is more to this series than just Downey. Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, the series follows a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War. — Michael Balderston

Interview with the Vampire (May 12)

Jacob Anderson and Delainey Hayles in Interview with the Vampire season 2 (Image credit: AMC)

After a breathtaking series premiere in 2022, Interview with the Vampire quickly amassed a huge following of fans who were thirsting for more from AMC's Anne Rice Immortal Universe. Interview with the Vampire season 2 sees Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Delainey Hayles, taking over from season 1's Bailey Bass) traveling to Paris, where they meet the enigmatic Armand (Assad Zaman) and his coven of vampires. — Sarabeth Pollock