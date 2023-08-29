Fall TV 2023: 11 shows you can't miss

There's no way around it, the fall TV 2023 season is a very different one than we've had in recent years. But one thing remains true: there are going to be a lot of shows that you aren't going to want to miss.

While usual fall staples like The Good Doctor, Law & Order, NCIS and more won't be airing because of the ongoing labor disputes in Hollywood between the studios, writers and actors, there is still a healthy dose of new scripted shows to enjoy (returning and new). However, there is definitely a big emphasis on reality TV to help fill in some of the gaps, plus some TV shows that aired on streaming services or cable channels are making their broadcast network debuts, offering them to potential new audiences.

So, you will almost assuredly be able to find something to watch this fall. And we're here to help with that. Below you'll find the 11 TV shows that WTW's US team is most excited to watch this fall across network TV and the major streaming services. We've also got a release calendar from September 1 to the end of the year for the biggest shows coming to TV.

What to Watch staff fall TV picks

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (September 10)

The next spinoff in The Walking Dead universe takes fans across the pond to France, where Daryl Dixon finds himself on a mission to get back home. Thanks to a post-credit scene in The Walking Dead: World Beyond we know that France was at the center of research being done on walkers and now The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will explore what's been happening there since the fall of civilization.

Also, Fear the Walking Dead season 8 returns for its final episodes on October 22, bringing the thrilling saga to a close. Original cast members Kim Dickens, Ruben Blades and Colman Domingo are back together, but as TWD fans know, not everyone will make it out alive. — Sarabeth Pollock

The Continental (September 22)

Colin Woodell in The Continental (Image credit: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment)

Coming off the high that was John Wick: Chapter 4 (read our John Wick: Chapter 4 review to see why we gave it five stars), I'm amped to dive back into the world of assassins with The Continental on Peacock. Named for the hotels that the assassins use as a refuge in the movie franchise, this three-episode limited series actually takes us back to a time before John Wick, with a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) looking to make a name for himself in 1970s New York. With the promise of fantastic action and the inclusion of Mel Gibson for a villainous turn, I can't wait to check-in for this three week special event right now. — Michael Balderston

Magnum P.I. season 5 part 2 (October 4)

Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks in Magnum P.I. (Image credit: Zack Dougan/NBC)

After Magnum P.I. made the jump from CBS to NBC, the network decided to split the show's final season so that fans would have more time to say goodbye. With the ongoing strikes, though, suddenly Magnum P.I. season 5 is one of the rare returning network scripted shows this fall TV season and that in itself is exciting, even though these will be the show's final 10 episodes. Over the past several seasons, Jay Hernandez has come to thoroughly embody Thomas Magnum; he pays homage to the original character as portrayed by Tom Selleck while also making the character his own. Hernandez's evolution has been so much fun to watch and we're excited to see how the story comes to an end. — Sarabeth Pollock

Lupin part 3 (October 5)

Omar Sy in Lupin (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

I can hardly believe that it’s been more than two years since a new episode of Lupin (Part 2 of the series debuted on Netflix in June 2021). For someone who instantly fell in love with the sophisticated hijinks of the brilliant Assane (Omar Sy) as he tried to avenge the wrongdoings of his father, two years is a long time. When you consider Lupin Part 3 sees his full identity exposed to the public and him in hiding and living off the grid, I’m anticipating watching him come up with some of his most mind-blowing schemes ever to get out of trouble. — Terrell Smith

Loki season 2 (October 6)

Tom Hiddleston in Loki (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

With the exception of WandaVision, Loki has been the best Marvel series to air on Disney Plus thus far in my opinion. Getting to operate outside the Thor and Avengers movies, Tom Hiddleston gives Loki a layered, turning him into an antihero or even a hero that I can’t help but root for. Especially, when he's up against Jonathan Major's Kang the Conqueror. I'm anticipating more interactions between the two in Loki season 2.

Speaking of Marvel, Echo makes its series debut on November 29. The series is on my must-watch list because I found myself being a fan of Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez/Echo in Hawkeye and I'm excited to see the return of Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk. — Terrell Smith

The Fall of the House of Usher (October 12)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mike Flanagan made a name for himself with his stylish horror series on Netflix, including The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Midnight Club. Flanagan's new series The Fall of the House of Usher is loosely based on the story from Edgar Allan Poe and is set to be his final series under his Netflix deal. The story follows a family empire that starts crumbling when the Usher heirs start dying under mysterious circumstances. Known for haunting ambiance and hidden ghosts, we're looking forward to welcoming spooky season with a show that's sure to make us sleep with the lights on this Halloween. — Sarabeth Pollock

Love Island Games (November 1)

Mike Starks, Ashley Sims and Marco Donatelli on Love Island USA season 5 (Image credit: Lila Seeley/Peacock)

Calling all fans of Love Island USA, Love Island UK, Love Island Australia and the whole lot. Love Island Games kicks off this fall on Peacock and I for one am excited. It brings together some of the most notable islanders from the different franchises and seasons to once again try to find love, and of course, compete for a prize. I have been closely following along with Love Island USA season 5, so I'm knee-deep in all the antics of the show, and not quite ready to let them go. Additionally, I’m looking forward to seeing which former islanders may find love this go around. — Terrell Smith

All the Light We Cannot See (November 2)

Nell Sutton and Mark Ruffalo in All the Light We Cannot See (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

There are a number of high profile book adaptations coming to TV this fall (Brie Larson's Lessons in Chemistry is another one I'm looking forward to), but the big one that has my attention is All the Light We Cannot See, not least of all because I read author Anthony Doerr's Cloud Cuckoo Land earlier this year. Sadly I have not yet read his Pulitzer Prize-winning All the Light We Cannot See, but the Netflix limited series looks stunning, portraying Doerr's World War II story and with a cast that features Mark Rufalo, Hugh Laurie and newcomers Aria Mia Loberti and Louis Hoffman. — Michael Balderston

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Fall TBD)

David Oyelewo in Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Image credit: Courtesy of Paramount Plus)

Taylor Sheridan does not slow down, as he has another original series set to premiere exclusively on Paramount Plus sometime this fall in Lawmen: Bass Reeves. What makes us excited for this series is that it brings Sheridan back into the western genre after experimenting with gangster (Tulsa King) and spy TV shows (Special Ops: Lioness). Add in that the brilliant David Oyelowo is playing legendary US Marshal Bass Reeves with a supporting cast that includes Lauren Banks, Dennis Quaid, Barry Pepper and Donald Sutherland, and we've got another potential Sheridan-created hit on our hands. If you're going to be missing Yellowstone season 5 this fall, Lawmen: Bass Reeves could very well help fill that gap. — Michael Balderston

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Fall TBD)

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith was a favorite of mine when it was released in 2005. I enjoyed the back-and-forth/deadly dynamic between the characters and was on the edge of my chair wondering if, in the end, they'd choose love over loyalty to their jobs. So when Prime Video announced that they were turning the film into an episodic series, I found myself intrigued. As a fan of Donald Glover, especially from his work on Atlanta, I'm hopeful his reimagined version of Mr. Smith paired with Maya Erskine's version of Mrs. Smith recaptures some of the magic from the movie. — Terrell Smith

Slow Horses season 3 (Fall TBD)

Gary Oldman and Saskia Reeves in Slow Horses (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Slow Horses is perhaps one of the most criminally underrated shows on TV right now. The Apple TV Plus spy thriller has been a great watch in its first two seasons following a group of MI6 spies that are now outcasts because of past screw ups but are forced to save the day. Leading the way is Gary Oldman as the slobby but brilliant leader of this ragtag group, which is quickly earning its spot among the actor's list of great performances. After saving a young man from a group of extremists and foiling the plan of a cell of Soviet era sleeper spies, the Slow Horses are back at it and we can't wait to watch whenever Slow Horses season 3 arrives this fall. — Michael Balderston

TV shows premiering in September

September 1

September 7

Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein (MGM Plus)

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 (Paramount Plus)

Virgin River season 5 (Netflix)

September 8

September 10

September 12

Football Must Go On (Paramount Plus)

September 13

September 14

September 16

All Rise season 3 part 2 (OWN)

September 17

September 19

September 20

The Super Models (Apple TV Plus)

American Horror Story: Delicate (FX)

September 21

September 22

September 24

September 25

September 27

September 28

September 29

TV shows premiering in October

October 1

Bob's Burgers season 14 (Fox)

Family Guy season 22 (Fox)

The Simpsons season 35 (Fox)

October 2

October 3

October 4

October 5

October 6

October 12

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

FBOY Island (The CW)

Frasier (Paramount Plus)

House of Villains (E!)

October 13

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV Plus)

Raid the Cage (CBS)

Shining Vale season 2 (Starz)

Suburban Screams (Peacock)

October 15

Billy the Kid season 2 (MGM Plus)

Rick and Morty season 7 (Adult Swim)

October 16

Son of a Critch season 2 (The CW)

October 19

Wolf Like Me season 2 (Peacock)

October 20

Bosch: Legacy season 2 (Amazon Freevee)

Upload season 3 (Prime Video)

October 25

October 26

American Horror Stories season 3 (FX on Hulu)

October 27

Fellow Travelers (Paramount Plus with Showtime; October 29 on Showtime)

October 29

TV shows premiering in November

November 2

November 3

The Wall season 6 (NBC)

November 8

The Buccaneers (Apple TV Plus)

November 9

Rap Sh!t season 2 (Max)

November 14

A Murder at the End of the World (FX on Hulu)

November 16

UK's Ghosts season 1 (CBS)

November 17

November 21

November 29

Echo (Disney Plus)

TV shows premiering in December

December 20

Fall TBD

These shows are expected to air in fall 2023, but have not announced an official premiere date as of yet.