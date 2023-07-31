Name That Tune season 4: release date, host and everything we know

We all know the feeling, jamming out to a classic song we've heard hundreds of times, only to be stumped when we try to remember what it's called. Well, add in cash prizes and you get Name That Tune, the Fox game show that is back for another season in fall 2023.

Name That Tune season 4 is not only going to be testing contestants' recall of popular songs from brief clips, they are making it a star-studded affair by having celebrities serve as the contestants for this latest season. How do stars fare as they try to remember these catchy tunes, some of which may be from their contemporaries?

Here is everything we know about Name That Tune season 4.

Name That Tune is set to return as part of Fox's 2023 fall TV lineup, premiering on Tuesday, September 19, at 8 pm ET/PT.

The game show joins a Fox lineup of other game shows and reality TV series that includes I Can See Your Voice season 3, also on Tuesday nights, as well as Kitchen Nightmares season 8, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2, The Masked Singer season 10, Hell's Kitchen season 22, Lego Masters season 4 and the new series Snake Oil.

Name That Tune season 4 premise

The general idea of Name That Tune is pretty simple: two players compete against each other (and the clock) as they put their knowledge of songs to the test as music is performed by a live band.

There are different rounds played throughout each game, with a rotating set of challenges in the first round that include:

By Request : a contestant chooses one category from a choice of six and is given a tune that fits

: a contestant chooses one category from a choice of six and is given a tune that fits Mixtape : all tunes fit a single topic

: all tunes fit a single topic On Shuffle : naming one tune by six different artists

: naming one tune by six different artists Remix'd : naming a series of pop tunes played in different styles

: naming a series of pop tunes played in different styles Spin Me Round : an electronic wheel is spun, which chooses one of nine musical genres to play a tune from

: an electronic wheel is spun, which chooses one of nine musical genres to play a tune from Title Track : naming tunes fitting a topic given by the host

: naming tunes fitting a topic given by the host Blank That Blank: a portion of the title for each tune is given before it is played

Round two is always Bid-a-Note, where the contestants bid how many notes they need (maximum of 10) to name that tune, with the lower bet having the chance to earn the points. But if the low better is wrong, their opponent gets to hear all the notes.

The player with the highest score after the first two rounds moves on to the Golden Medley, where they must name seven tunes in 30 seconds, with no vocals provided.

Name That Tune season 4 hosts

Randy Jackson and Jane Krakowski on Name That Tune (Image credit: Lorraine O’Sullivan/FOX)

Jane Krakowski serves as host for Name That Tune, alongside Randy Jackson, who is the band leader on the show.

Krakowski is known for her TV roles on 30 Rock and Schmigadoon!, but is also an accomplished Broadway star.

Jackson is a long-time music producer, but is best known as one of the original judges on American Idol.

Name That Tune season 4 celebrity contestants

None of the celebrity contestants for Name That Tune season 4 have been announced at this time, but promotional material teases that the lineup is going to include "athletes, musicians, actors, TV personalities, comedians and Olympians."

All of the celebrity contestants are going to be competing for charities, with the chance to earn as much as $150,000 for their selected organizations.

Name That Tune season 4 trailer

There is no trailer for Name That Tune season 4 at this time. When something becomes available, we'll add it right here.

How to watch Name That Tune

Name That Tune airs on Fox, meaning it is going to be available to watch live for anyone with a traditional TV subscription or TV antenna, or viewers who subscribe to a live TV streaming service that carries Fox, which includes FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

You can watch previous episodes of Name That Tune on Hulu.

Name That Tune is not available to watch in the UK.