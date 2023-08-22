Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 4 — release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know about the series

After Love Is Blind season 4 proved to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions for not only the cast but for viewers, fans get to catch up with their favorite pairs in Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 4.

The latest installment of After the Altar sees couples like Chelsea and Kwame and Tiffany and Brett back on screens as they talk about how marriage life has been since the show. While we won’t know if things have been downright blissful for the newlyweds until the episodes air, looking at the trailer, things seem to be going relatively smoothly for all the married couples.

Now for those wondering, we can confirm that Jackie and Josh are featured in After the Altar. Considering the duo sparked some drama during their time on Love Is Blind and weren’t present at the reunion, it should prove rather interesting seeing their couple’s update.

With all that said, here’s everything we know about Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 4.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 4 premieres on Netflix on Friday, September 1. In some bonus news, Love Is Blind season 5 premieres on Netflix on Friday, September 22.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 4 trailer

Looking at the trailer, it appears that much of the conflict in the episodes doesn’t stem from the newlyweds, but rather from the other season 4 cast members who didn’t make it down the aisle. Check out the clip for yourself.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 4 premise

Here is the official synopsis for the episodes:

"As the married couples raise a toast to their one-year anniversaries and the singles reflect on the past year, a plan is hatched to reunite the Pod Squad for a flag football celebration. However, the upcoming game and party promises unexpected surprises and twists leaving the fate of some relationships hanging in the balance. Will remaining tension be squashed? Have marriages and friendships grown together or grown apart?"

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 4 cast

Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin, Love Is Blind season 4 (Image credit: Netflix)

Here is a list of the cast members featured in the show. Please note, this is not an exhaustive list.

Chelsea

Kwame

Tiffany

Brett

Micah

Paul

Bliss

Zack

Irina

Marshall

Amber

Jackie

Josh

How to watch Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 4

Love Is Blind: After the Altar is a Netflix original series. For those hoping to watch new episodes, you’ll need a subscription to Netflix. Currently, the streaming service offers several different options for would-be subscribers.