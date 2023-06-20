Love Is Blind season 5: release date and everything we know about the dating relationship show

On the hills of another successful season, though the season 4 reunion left much to be desired, Love Is Blind season 5 is returning with a whole new crop of people wanting to find "the one."

The hit series once again follows singles as they flock to the infamous pods in search of their soulmates. Unlike with norms of dating outside of this social experiment, participants don’t have the advantage of seeing the people they’ll go on dates with, meaning they’ll have to rely on meaningful conversations to determine if they fall in love. Guiding the new singles along in their romantic journey are returning hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Is Blind season 5.

Netflix hasn’t announced a precise release date for season 5 yet, but they have teased that the new Love Is Blind episodes start premiering in September. As more information becomes available about a specific day, we’ll pass along the update.

Love Is Blind season 5 premise

Love Is Blind (Image credit: Netflix)

At the heart of the show, single men and women gather together under one roof hoping to find their soulmates. Each participant in this love experiment gets the opportunity to chat with potential suitors in the infamous pods with the chance of building a meaningful connection with someone without having ever laid eyes on them.

Once two people develop a bond they feel is strong enough to warrant a marriage proposal, the pair then meet face-to-face and start their journey outside of the pods with a romantic vacation getaway. Although in season 4, Micah and Irina certainly made the trip for the couples a little more dramatic.

After the vacation wraps, they are faced with some real-world relationship problems and have to decide if they’ll actually say “I do,” proving love is blind, or opt to go their separate ways.

Love Is Blind season 5 cast

We’re still waiting for word as to who will make up the season 5 cast and what city they’re based in. Once we know more, we’ll pass along the info.

Love Is Blind season 5 trailer

Given that the show debuts in September, we don’t expect an official trailer for season 5 anytime soon. However, on June 17, Netflix released a first-look video. Check it out below.

How to watch Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind is a Netflix Original. As such is the case, you’ll need a subscription to Netflix to watch episodes. Currently, the streaming service offers a few different subscription options to choose from for would-be subscribers.