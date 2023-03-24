Love Is Blind season 4’s Micah and Irina anger fans?

The infamous pods are officially open, and singles are again hoping to find their soulmate in Love Is Blind season 4. Although fans watch the show hoping to see people find real love with every season, they also wind up picking out "villains" that manage to ruffle feathers. In season 3, the audience united against Bartise and Cole. However, in this brand-new installment, show besties Micah and Irina have alienated their fellow castmates and viewers with what many have deemed "mean girl" behavior.

Micah’s ascension to this not-so-covetous role actually started in the pods during the love "pentagon" dynamic that developed between herself, Kwame, Chelsea and Paul. Long story short, Kwame liked both Chelsea and Micah. Micah knew that, and in a competitive move, she pushed Kwame into professing his feelings for her, and he even offered her an early proposal of sorts. However, she backtracked and claimed to need more time to explore her other connection with Paul.

After leaving Kwame gobsmacked, Micah spoke to Paul and told him she was sad to hear about his connection with Amber. Micah then asked him to stake his claim for her as she knows she’d want to marry him if he asked. Paul then pops the question and she happily accepts.

If fans didn’t feel a way about Micah’s misleading tactics when it came to Kwame, they certainly felt strongly about how she acted when Paul broke things off with his other connection. As Paul spoke with Amber, Micah expressed her frustration to Irina that it was taking too long. Then, as a tearful Amber walked back into the ladies' apartment after being dumped, Micah seemingly got some enjoyment from witnessing her rival’s emotional state.

As if that wasn’t enough, as Amber separated herself from the other ladies to have a conversation with Chelsea who was consoling her, Micah asked Irina to spy on these ladies to hear what they were saying, and Irina complied. As she listened to Amber cry, Irina sat there giggling. Chelsea spotted her, and then Irina ran away laughing. (Chelsea didn’t let this slide, and later called Irina and Micah out for their juvenile behavior.)

Beyond Micah and Paul’s situation, Irina annoyed fans in another incident. Both she and her fellow contestant Bliss found themselves as Zack’s top two choices. On his birthday, Irina expressed to the other women that she wanted to bake Zack cupcakes for his special day. She was in need of candles for her surprise and turned to Bliss to borrow a few.

Bliss felt the request was dense and inappropriate given she had already made cupcakes for Zack and the ladies were competing for the same man. Plus, it was no secret that the two women didn’t like each other.

In yet another cringeworthy moment, Irina called herself being a good friend, consoling Jackelina as the latter wrestled with her decision between two suitors. As she listened to Jackelina cry, Micah walked up and made a disgusted face and inquired why Irina was sitting on the couch. Micah got closer and claimed she didn’t see Jackelina originally, but her nonchalant dismal of Jackelina’s tears rubbed fans the wrong way. They were further annoyed Irina found laughter in that moment.

By the way, should we mention Micah's cheeky toast to Kwame when the two met at the pool party in episode 4? She raised a shot glass to him for his "failed proposal." She then turned around to flirt with him in front of their fiancés Chelsea and Paul. Micah failed to realize that Paul was in turn flirting with her bestie Irina. Yikes.

It will be interesting to see in future episodes if the two women find themselves on a course of "redemption."

Love Is Blind season 4 fans call out Micah and Irina

Viewers did not hold back when expressing their disgust for Micah and Irina’s behavior. Take a look at the Tweets.

Micah and Irina #loveisblind #loveisblind4 pic.twitter.com/DBGbxCnWk1March 24, 2023 See more

Micah and Irina get my blood pressure UPPPP every time I see them giggling over someone crying, they’re actually so despicable this isn’t high school you witches #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/gpuTYB6Fj9March 24, 2023 See more

Micah and Irina remind me of the girls that peaked in high school and never moved on Omg…like I’m literally getting war flashbacks to the “popular” girls I went to high school with😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 #LoveisBlind4 #LoveIsBlindMarch 24, 2023 See more

Micah and Irina are such mean girls, lowkey wishing the worst for them #LoveisBlind pic.twitter.com/Q6lVYZEgiUMarch 24, 2023 See more

Watching Love is Blind and my blood literally boils from seeing Micah and Irina. I’d say they are childish but let’s not disrespect children like that. Point is, mean girls…At this age? Come on🤢 Who rejoices because someone is crying?🙄 #LoveIsBlindMarch 24, 2023 See more

Micah and Irina both just wanted to get the guy to “win” over the other girls because neither of them are into who they are with and it’s cringe worthy watching these girls act like they are 16 year old high school bullies #LoveIsBlindMarch 24, 2023 See more

Irina is also trash. Bliss is way prettier on the inside than you’ll ever be. You and garbage friend Micah are gross mean girls. #loveisblind #loveisblind4March 24, 2023 See more

Love Is Blind season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.