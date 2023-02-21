Love Is Blind season 4: release date, teaser and everything we know about the reality series

After a drama-filled season 3 that led viewers to develop strong opinions about Bartise and Cole, and led to the golden couple of Alexa and Brennon, Love Is Blind season 4 returns with a new crop of contestants wanting to test whether or not they can fall in love with someone without seeing the person first.

In previous seasons, the show was based in Atlanta, Chicago and Dallas. Now in the new season, the series takes place out west in Seattle, Washington. So what else is there to know about the new slate of episodes?

Here’s what you can look forward to in Love Is Blind season 4?

Love Is Blind season 4 premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 24 with three episodes. The remaining 9 episodes become available to stream three at a time on each of the following Fridays.

Love Is Blind season 4 trailer

An official trailer for the series has not yet been released. However, Netflix debuted a teaser on February 21. Check out the promo video.

Love Is Blind season 4 premise

Here is the official synopsis of the season:



"Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them.

"With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind."

Love Is Blind season 4 cast

To date, Netflix has not yet announced the Seattle cast. However, as that information becomes available, we’ll pass along the update here.

Love Is Blind season 4 hosts

Returning to hosting duties are Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Nick rose to fame as a member of the 1990s boy band 98 Degrees. Since the height of his musical career, he’s acted in projects like Charmed, Hawaii Five-0 and Rise: Blood Hunter. Vanessa Lachey is a former host of TRL and Wipeout, and she’s utilized her acting chops in TV shows like Call Me Kat and Truth Be Told, and she’s currently starring in NCIS: Hawai'i.

How to watch Love Is Blind season 4

Love Is Blind season 4 is a Netflix Original. Those hoping to tune into the new batch of episodes need a subscription to the streaming platform. Currently, Netflix offers a few different options for subscribers.