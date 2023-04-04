Surprise! The Love Is Blind season 4 reunion will be live

Although fans still have a few more episodes to go to find out which couples successfully make it from the pods to saying "I do," Netflix recently announced that the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion will be a live special airing on Sunday, April 16, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT (Monday, April 17, at 1 am UK).

This marks the first time in the show’s history that viewers will get the chance to watch cast members gather together on stage to talk about their romantic journeys and hash out all the drama in an unfiltered and unedited forum.

Additionally, this reunion continues a recent trend of the streamer to air live events, following in the footsteps of Netflix’s Chris Rock: Selective Outrage comedy special.

Announcing the first-ever Love Is Blind live reunion were hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. In a brief video, they shared they would be unable to give any spoilers about what happens in the season 4 reunion because they don’t know, as it’s yet to be recorded. Additionally, cast members like Zack and Jackie teased that "anything can happen." Take a look at the video announcement below...

While we can’t predict the future, we imagine the season 4 reunion will be quite interesting. For starters, in the episodes currently available on Netflix, things have been rather dramatic with fans voicing outrage over Micah and Irina’s behavior, confusion about the Marshall, Jackie and Josh love triangle and a bit of shock over Bliss giving Zack another chance. Plus, there’s the fact we as viewers have yet to find out who actually makes it down the aisle and who decides that love isn’t blind.

We should also note that according to Marie Claire (opens in new tab), season 4 was recorded in Seattle around May 2022. This means the live reunion will be the first time the cast members will have the opportunity in a public setting in front of Love Is Blind cameras to talk about things that happened nearly a year ago.

The cast is able to watch the episodes and see fan reactions in real-time, which assumedly will greatly impact their perspective headed into the reunion. Again, the season 4 cast reuniting live should prove to be interesting.

Love Is Blind season 4 continues to air new episodes on Fridays on Netflix.