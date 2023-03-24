Meet the Love Is Blind season 4 cast: a who's who guide for the new episodes

With spring comes a new season of Love Is Blnd season 4. The hit Netflix show that serves as a social experiment in romance is back with a brand new crop of singles who are willing to see if they can find a soulmate without first laying eyes on their suitors.

As with each installment of the series, the reality program focuses on a group of people from a specific city. In season 4, contestants hail from Seattle, Wash. Fans have to tune in to see what new couples form and if a show villain emerges, like season 3's Bartise.

Let's meet the Love Is Blind season 4 cast.

Love Is Blind season 4 women

Wendi

Wendi is an aerospace engineer who usually doesn't prioritize dating given her career. In terms of a partner, she's looking for someone that enjoys hiking on trails, going to the gym and exudes "compassion, commitment and energy."

Tiffany

The client lead recruiter is searching for a partner who is creative enough to come up with "random and unique dates." She's turned off by guys who "crave a lot of time and attention."

Monica

The elementary school teacher is searching for a future husband that makes her feel safe and accepted, while also making her laugh. She's not into guys who are loud talkers and display bad etiquette.

Molly

As a marriage and family therapist, Molly may have a leg up on her castmates. She's looking for a "successful frat guy" that doesn’t mind her having a life outside of her relationship.

Micah

Micah is a marketing manager who admits to having a tendency to overthink and romanticize the guys she dates. She hopes to find someone in the pods that is "smart and career-oriented."

Kendra

Kendra is a social worker that loves a good family game night. She wants to find a guy that is forthcoming about his feelings and is thoughtful enough to pay attention to things that matter to her.

Kacia

The family support specialist wants a guy that knows what he wants, is ready to commit and provides her with a sense of security. As far as her likes, she has an affinity for happy hours and brunches with her friends.

Jackelina

Jackelina is a certified dental assistant who has never been in a relationship because she's refused to settle. She's hoping to find a man that reminds her of her father.

Irina

Irina is a business owner that is searching for a man that's "driven, creative and passionate," and a person that will ultimately be her bestie in life. She hopes to avoid the men in the pods with big egos.

Chelsea

Love Is Blind should be a great experience for Chelsea, who admittedly doesn't enjoy the long "talking stages" of dating. The pediatric speech language pathologist is looking for a "charismatic, charming momma's boy" who is passionate about life.

Brandie

The real estate broker has been single for three years now and is looking for someone that is honest and can appreciate her selflessness. Brandie is hopeful for the pods as she believes her "picker" for dating is broken.

Bliss

Bliss is a senior program manager searching for a guy that can look past her beauty and be a person that provides emotional support. Additionally, she goes into the pods tired of ignoring red flags.

Ava

Ava's a communications specialist that wants a partner that is "adventurous, empathetic and cheeky," and perhaps more importantly, a flosser. Ava also wants someone that appreciates her being super close with her family.

April

April is looking for an "older, successful and tall" man, ideally, who wouldn't mind if she's slightly "annoying." While these things are desired, the sales and marketing coordinator has to have a partner with great manners.

Amber

The flight attendant is searching for an "intelligent and confident" man that will also be a great travel companion. Her pet peeves are people that are "messy and selfish."

Love Is Blind season 4 men

Bill

Bill is a real estate investor that loves to joke around but is serious about finding love. He claims he's single because he can't be tamed.

Brett

The design director is looking for "successful, independent and strong women" while in the pods. Brett brags that his best quality as a partner is being a "good listener."

Chris

Chris is a technical recruiter who is absolutely tired of swiping left after being single for six years. He's looking for a woman that is "smart, funny and athletic."

Conner

Operations Manager Conner has a habit for falling hard and fast for women. However, he's hoping he finds love in the pods and his match is "witty and funny" and "loves God."

Jack

Jack is in the world of software sales. For him, family comes first and he's searching for "someone who would be a great mom." Additionally, he wants his future partner to be "nurturing, loyal and genuine."

Jimmy

The key to Jimmy's heart is a woman who is not afraid to "suck at something." The technical product manager is also hoping his future partner will "crack eggs, eat lamb and drink ouzo" with his family members around Greek Easter.

Josh

Josh is a project engineer who thinks it's "hard to find anything of substance" in the dating world. He's looking to Love Is Blind to connect him a woman who is "down-to-earth" and isn't turned off by his competitive nature.

Josh, aka JP

JP is open to dating all types of women, but won't entertain those he deems immature. The plant operations director hopes to be a caregiver to his future partner and seeks to make her happy.

Juan

The mortgage loan officer is looking for a woman he can "learn from and build a life with." Juan admits that spending too much time at work has taken a toll on his love life in the past, but he's "very driven to succeed" in life.

Kwame

After four years of being single, Kwame is ready to locate his wife. The sales development manager wants to find a partner that matches his energy and is happy to join him and his family for Thanksgiving dinner.

Marshall

Marshall can't wait to cook for his future wife, who he desires to be family-oriented and ambitious. The marketing manager hopes his affinity to be a perfectionist doesn't stand in the way of love.

Paul

Paul is an environmental scientist that is optimistic about finding love in the pods. However, he doesn't want his tendency to get bored to hinder him from finding that special someone.

Quincy

The gym owner and fitness coach is looking for a woman that is "balanced, motivated and caring." Quincy is not into anyone with "attention-seeking" behavior.

Ryland

Not only is Ryland "very picky," but he also has had an affinity for working too much, which hasn't paired well in his dating life. The commercial insurance and real estate investor hopes he finds a partner that can deliver some "good food and lovin."

Zack

Zack is a criminal defense attorney who has very high standards when it comes to dating. He's looking for a "type A, introverted and bookish" partner who can match his drive.

