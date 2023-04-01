Love Is Blind fans on Marshall, Jackie & Josh love triangle

Just when Love Is Blind fans thought the season 4 love triangle they should be on the lookout for was going to be that of Chelsea, Kwame and Micah, another three cast members emerged with quite the dramatic flare. We're talking of course about Marshall, Jackie and Josh.

The trio's story began in the pods, as Jackie found her heart torn between Marshall and Josh. While she appreciated the former for his kindness, willingness to express his feelings and his poetry, the energy the latter exuded during their "blind dates" was something Jackie found attractive and familiar. She ultimately chose Marshall as the man she wanted to marry, and Josh bowed out gracefully at the time.

During their vacation in Mexico, Jackie and Marshall started showing cracks as a couple. She had moments where she found herself tearfully caught in her emotions and Marshall appeared to scramble with trying to help her. What wasn't revealed on the show but later shared with Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab), is that off-camera, Jackie was dealing with an ill father and a brother going through a transition, which really fueled her crying. As she shared with the publication about her family pressures:

"He [her father] has cancer, so I have to take care of him when I go home every weekend. I make sure that my parents are good, the bill is paid — my dad can't work no more. I have a lot of family stuff that I have to tend to. Family always comes first. And also, my brother being released from prison, it's like I have another person to take care of."

Although the couple was able to get their romance back on track, when they moved into their temporary home, Jackie and Marshall got into a tiff about her stress levels about meeting his family and whether her parents will approve of her engagement. This spat turned out to be minor compared to when they rehashed an off-camera argument.

Recapping the night before, Marshall alleged Jackie told him he "needed to boss up" and that he "wasn't a man." She countered that she never said he wasn't a man, but wanted him to "be more aggressive" when it came to their sex life. She wanted him to get her in the "mood." Marshall then called on her to make him "feel like something."

She questioned why he was with her, to which he responded with the cringeworthy statement, "Because I see you as a project, and I saw potential. I thought you were just gonna come around to me at some point."

The term project kicked the conversation into an even higher gear, but Marshall was able to deescalate things by professing his love for Jackie and clarifying he didn't mean project, but rather a person he saw potential in to uplift and empower.

Then during Chelsea's birthday party, the engaged couple again appeared to be odds, arriving at the party separately. Further complicating things was the re-emergence of Josh. He was not only in a good mood, but he was determined to make a play at Jackie, which he told Marshall in his own unique way. Marshall didn't seem angry by Josh's boldness, just confused.

When Josh finally does sit with Jackie, he professed that he cared for her. She stated he never talked about his emotions or opened up in the pods, and she looked a bit skeptical about his feelings. He then bluntly told her to choose him if she doesn't feel she's ready to marry Marshall.

Fans will have to keep watching the show to see Jackie's thoughts on Josh's words and what happens next with the love triangle.

Love Is Blind fans have strong opinions about the Marshall, Jackie and Josh live triangle

It looks like season 4 fans are largely expressing their love for Marshall and their confusion about Josh and Jackie. Although, it should be noted that viewers didn't appreciate Marshall’s "project" comment.

Marshall reading Jackie to Brett thats very on point… she wants a Josh. Marshall is very much self aware. #LoveIsBlindMarch 31, 2023 See more

Marshall’s reaction after speaking with Josh was hilarious! 🤣 My thoughts exactly! I was so confused. 😂 #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4 pic.twitter.com/nNZHJyK5cJMarch 31, 2023 See more

Jackie thought marshal would give her a migraine , little did she know Josh was about to give her a stroke #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/C6r0qpDjzZMarch 31, 2023 See more

Maybe Josh and Jackie should have together, Marshall is too good to be involved with her toxicity. #LoveIsBlindMarch 31, 2023 See more

Josh is a certified WEIRDO like what is wrong with him ?!?!??? #LoveisBlind4 #LoveIsBlindS4 #LoveIsBlindMarch 31, 2023 See more

“i see you as a project” and that’s where he went wrong #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/K3PNhkiRu6March 31, 2023 See more

Oh Marshall! Not a project 😬#loveisblind #LoveisBlind4 #LoveIsBlindS4 pic.twitter.com/wu86kl9rmvMarch 31, 2023 See more

This conversation with Jackie and Josh.. I can assure you he’s just like everyone she’s ever dated #LoveIsBlindS4 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/Yij7FKekjXMarch 31, 2023 See more

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 air Fridays on Netflix.