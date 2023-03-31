Does Love Is Blind season 4's Bliss give Zack another chance?

By Terrell Smith
published

Plus, show fans react to his attempt to win her over.

Love Is Blind season 4's Bliss smiling in a yellow dress
When Love Is Blind season 4's Bliss received the crushing news in the pods that Zack was choosing Irina, her parting words to him was that he was making a mistake and he'd come to realize that. She was right, because shortly after arriving in Mexico, Zack and Irina had zero chemistry and he even expressed to Irina while on their vacation getaway how miserable of a time he had with her. The now-ex-fiancés even talked about his regrettable decision not picking Bliss. 

Then by the conclusion of season 4 episode 5, back in Seattle, Zack convinced Bliss to sit down with him face-to-face in a coffee shop. During their conversation, he shared that she's the girl he's been looking for, and he knows he messed up choosing Irina. The sweet words fell flat for Bliss who said his confession was "annoying" and his initial decision made her question him as a person. While they didn't get back together after their discussion, they did end up making jokes and flirting. 

The next time the pair met was at Zack's apartment, where he attempted to cook her a romantic dinner for two. While he ruined the steaks, the duo enjoyed the other items he prepared for the evening. As they ate, she talked about her hesitancy in taking things any further because he picked another woman over her. He reassured her that he was all in with her, and just her, and the two ended the night with a dance, but still not officially together. 

It wasn't until their special boat ride that Zack made some real romantic headway with Bliss. Talking about people they'd love to meet one day, she gave the name Oprah Winfrey and he actually said he hoped to meet her parents. She found the answer a bit cheesy, but they eventually wound up kissing for the first time. He then took to his knee and popped the question. Although still bothered by his initial engagement to Irina, she happily accepted his proposal. 

Now the question remains, will Zack and Bliss get married and go the distance? 

Love Is Blind season 4 fans have mixed feelings about Zack and Bliss' relationship

It looks like viewers aren't in complete agreement over the couple's engagement. While many find their relationship "cute," there are those that feel Bliss deserves to be someone's first choice. 

Love Is Blind season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, with new episodes debuting on Fridays. 

