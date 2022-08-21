Call Me Kat season 3: release date, cast and everything we know about the sitcom

Fox has brought the sitcom Call Me Kat back for season 3. Although optimistic Kat, played by Mayim Bialik, is okay with being single and nearly 40, society and her mother, played by Swoosie Kurtz, say otherwise.

Call Me Kat, which was created by Miranda Hart, is inspired by the BBC UK original series Miranda , which stars Hart. Its first season kicked off in January 2021, followed by its second season in January 2022.

Here’s what we know about season 3 of Call Me Kat and how you can watch it (including old episodes).

You can watch the premiere of Call Me Kat season 3 on Thursday, September 29, at 9:30 pm ET/PT. So far, there aren’t any plot details about the episode’s 30-minute timeslot.

Two additional shows are also airing on Fox on Thursday nights: Hell’s Kitchen season 21 at 8 pm ET/PT and Welcome to Flatch season 2 at 9 pm ET/PT.

Who is in the Call Me Kat season 3 cast?

Mayim Bialik is back as the book-smart Kat. Bialik is best known for her time on The Big Bang Theory, in addition to Call me Kat she is also one of the permanent Jeopardy! hosts.

The five other prominent characters are expected to return as well. Check out the main cast right here:

Mayim Bialik as Kat

Swoosie Kurtz as Sheila

Leslie Jordan as Phil

Kyla Pratt as Randi

Cheyenne Jackson as Max

Julian Grant as Carter

Since Kat and Oscar, played by Christopher Rivas, (spoiler!) broke up in season 2, it’s not certain whether he’ll be making an appearance in season 3.

What is the Call Me Kat season 3 plot?

Call Me Kat began following the death of Kat’s father, which prompts her to leave her job as a professor, take the money her parents had set aside for her wedding and open a cat café. The show has followed her adventures as she embarks on this new chapter in her life.

At the end of season 2, Kat’s career and love life are up in the air. She heads off to Paris (spoiler!) after her breakup with Oscar, but as Bialik told TV Insider (opens in new tab) in May 2022 (before season 3 was renewed), the character has options on where she will end up.

"I can see her ending up a lot of places. I can see her finding a new version of herself. I could see her making changes. I really don’t know, and it’s exciting," Bialik said.

Right now it's unclear how many episodes will be in the third season. Season 1 had 13 episodes and season 2 had 18 episodes; so that gives us a rough idea of what to expect.

Is there a Call Me Kat season 3 trailer?

No, Fox has not released a trailer for the new season.

How to watch Call Me Kat

For US viewers, you can watch new episodes of Call Me Kat on Fox on Thursdays at 9:30 pm ET/PT. If you want to catch up on old episodes (or rewatch them to refresh your memory before season 3), you can stream season 2 on Hulu and fuboTV with a subscription, or for free through Fox.com if you subscribe to a service with access to the network. Season 1 is available on Prime Video for $2.99 per episode or $24.99 for the whole season.