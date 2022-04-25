Miranda to return to TV screens after seven year break

Miranda Hart's self-titled comedy series is making a return seven years after it came to an end.

The hilarious sitcom originally came to an end in a New Year's Day special back in 2015, with Miranda telling the audience: "I don't know when and if I'll see you again."

However, the comedian has today confirmed that she'd been working on bringing the series back, and has already written the fourth installment of her show.

"A lot of lovely people have kept on asking for the return of Miranda so here we are, and I hope everyone likes it", she told The Sun.

Aside from confirming she's already written the fourth series, we don't know anything else about the revied show. The BBC has not yet confirmed whether they will screen the new series when it airs.

This news comes just a few months after Miranda Hart revealed she was "definitely thinking about" bringing the series back whilst appearing on That Gaby Roslin Podcast in December 2021.

If you're unfamiliar with the show, Miranda is a semi-autobiographical sitcom that originally ran for three seasons from 2009 to 2013, with two further specials airing in 2014 and 2015. The series follows Miranda's everyday life and sees her getting dragged into countless awkward situations, especially when it comes to her love life.

Miranda lives above a joke shop which she runs with her best friend Steve (Sarah Hadland) and frequents a local restaurant where Gary (Lucifer's Tom Ellis), the love of her life works. She's also a constant source of disappointment to her mother, Penny (Patricia Hodge), who is constantly pushing her to find a "proper job" and a husband.

In 2019, Miranda and members of the cast reunited to celebrate the show's 10th anniversary in a show at the London Palladium; this was later aired in 2020 as Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration.

The Fox sitcom Call Me Kat is also based on the British series. Call Me Kat follows 39-year-old Kat (played by The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik) who decides to leave her job as a university professor behind to open a cat cafe in Louisville, Kentucky.

Every episode of Miranda so far is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox in the US.