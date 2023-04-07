Love Is Blind’s Jackie leaves fans outraged after she picks Josh

Just when Love Is Blind fans thought their biggest gripes of season 4 were going to be with Micah and Irina, fellow cast member Jackie came along in the second half of the season and really shook things up.

For those that have been keeping along with the episodes, then you know Jackie has found herself in a bit of a love triangle with Marshall and Josh. While she got engaged to the former, she couldn’t help but still feel drawn to the latter, especially given the fact that she and Marshall kept bumping heads. Well in season 4 episode 10 titled "Thank You, Next," that triangle shattered and Marshall was left with a broken heart.

It all started when the engaged ladies of the show went with their families and friends to shop for wedding dresses while Marshall and the rest of the guys went in search of tuxes. One person absent from dress shopping was Jackie. Her fellow castmate Tiffany took notice and sent a text message to her fiance Brett about it. Brett then relayed the message to Marshall that Jackie wasn’t with the rest of the women trying on dresses, which seemed to rattle her fiance. So where was Jackie?

It turns out, she was actually sitting at a coffee shop waiting on Josh, who showed up with flowers in hand. After the two take a seat, he went right into telling her that losing her was his biggest regret and then confessed that he loves her and wants to be with her.

She admitted she chose wrong. Although Jackie didn’t agree to marry Josh at this point, she did say she was open to dating him and seeing what they can be together. They seal things with a kiss.

Next came the sit-down between Jackie and Marshall. Jackie is nothing if not direct, because she bluntly told Marshall that she couldn’t be with him anymore. While she had real feelings for him in the pods, she claims their fizzled-out relationship is a result of being out in the real world. Jackie followed that up by saying she has chemistry with Josh and met up with him. Marshall inquired if that meant she was with Josh now and Jackie just said she’ll "figure it out."

The awkward conversation only got more cringeworthy when Marshall asked for the engagement ring back. He claimed she didn’t deserve to keep it because she “never should have accepted it.” However, she refused to give it back to him because she did want to marry him at one point. The discussion wraps with Jackie telling him to "take care."

Love Is Blind’s Jackie leaves fans outraged after dumping Marshall for Josh

Unfortunately for Jackie, her decision to choose Josh angered show fans. Take a look at what viewers have been saying on Twitter.

Wow for jackie to miss her wedding dress appointment to kiss on sloppy Josh…… scumbag behavior. Straight trash. In her own words, Jackie’s a PEASANT!🤬 #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4 pic.twitter.com/3SLVTRBncKApril 7, 2023 See more

The way I SCREAMED!!!!!Nah Jackie I can't - the disrespect????This is the first time in love is blind history that we see this lvl of BS.CHEATING? W/Trash Josh?? NOOOO. #LoveisBlind4 pic.twitter.com/hCyl9tVb5iApril 7, 2023 See more

Poor Marshall trying out suits while Jackie making out with Josh in a coffee shop. #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/rNmpez7lwrApril 7, 2023 See more

Jackie and Josh have chemistry because they're both trash. 🗑Also keeping an engagement ring when the engagement is called off is so trashy! #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS4April 7, 2023 See more

Jackie really just begged Marshall to love her, told him there was nothing about him that needed changing, just to skip her wedding dress fitting to go reconnect with Josh. She is this season's unexpected villain. Complete trash. #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/P9pe4patzyApril 7, 2023 See more

If anything Jackie robbed Marshall of the experience. She’s so selfish. She doesn’t care about anyone but herself. She should’ve picked josh from the start. I can’t stand watching her she is the worst. Actually… Her and Kwame. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS4April 7, 2023 See more

okay I got the tea yall. Apparently Jackie and josh from love is blind was spotted at a baseball game together the other day. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ez3zQA7zi6April 4, 2023 See more

Well, looks like Jackie and Marshall are done. Jackie looked to be on a date with Josh… #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4 #LoveIsBlindS4 pic.twitter.com/2dAAGgfb4IApril 3, 2023 See more

Love Is Blind season 4 episodes are available to stream on Netflix. The live reunion airs on April 16.