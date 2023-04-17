Love Is Blind live reunion was a mess, but most of the drama wasn't from the cast

When Netflix announced that the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion would be live, it was a nice surprise for fans. For the first time in the show's history, the audience would get to see a season's cast come together and talk about their relationships and hash out differences without editing. Plus, the special was the streamer's second time venturing into live events following Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. Unfortunately, the Love Is Blind live reunion proved to be a mess, but not in the way that most viewers would have guessed.

Let's break down all that happened with the Love Is Blind live reunion.

Love Is Blind live reunion plagued with technical issues

The reunion was slated to begin at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Netflix. But as viewers tried to tune in they were greeted with a message that the live special would begin soon. "Soon" turned out to be over an hour later.

The show didn't actually become available to stream until roughly 9:15 pm ET/6:15 pm PT, and even then many users were still not able to access the reunion episode. This delayed start time left many fans angry and unamused by hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey's attempt to add levity to the situation stating, "Apparently we broke the internet."

Once the reunion did get underway, viewers found themselves bothered by the production quality. Netflix usually has top-notch production value, but in the middle of a segment where Marshall was explaining how he helped facilitate the relationship between Brett and Tiffany, Marshall was interrupted by members of the control room talking, who apparently had microphones on backstage. Vanessa had to chime in for the control room to fix the issue.

Speaking of mics, as cast members were talking about season 4 viewers could hear what sounded like static. There were also repeated glitches in the audio that made the dialogue and even the music sound out of sync at times.

Realizing they left subscribers very frustrated, Netflix did take the time to issue an official apology for the mishap via Twitter. Take a look.

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and…April 17, 2023 See more

Love is Blind season 4 reunion takeaways from cast

For those that stuck it out with all the technical issues, they did manage to see a few moments of interest among the cast.

Zack and Bliss wasted no time in confronting Irina over her "mean girl" behavior. They called her out for the way Irina treated Zack on and off camera, while Zack even alleged Irina only came on the show to be famous, which she denied. As he talked about his brief stint with Irina, he became visibly upset as he pressed her to take accountability. Zack and Bliss ended the topic by passing along their hope that Irinia grows from the experience.

Over with Kwame, he made it known throughout the reunion that he is madly in love with Chelsea. While he can understand if viewers question his feelings for his wife based on what they saw during the season, the pair is madly in love and he doesn't regret his decision to get married. Kwame even offered an apology to Chelsea and her family for the moments on the show when it seemed as if this was not the case.

Lastly, the other notable takeaway from the season 4 cast was that Marshall and Jackie had some problems in their relationship that weren't initially aired. She made references to him being "sweet" and "soft," and he made a joke about her having a masculine jawline (Marshall refuted Jackie's claim he used a derogatory word to reference his ex and apologized).

After all the drama caused by the Marshall, Jackie and Josh love triangle, it appears that the latter two are happy in love and even live together. For his part, Marshall just wants to put Jackie and their engagement behind him.

Fans not in love with Love is Blind live reunion

Again, nothing the season 4 cast said or did during the reunion eclipsed all the technical difficulties for fans. Check out just some of the Tweets we found. It was funny to see Blockbuster and Bravo's Watch What Happens Live even weigh in on the Netflix drama.

Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get.April 17, 2023 See more

Netflix said: pic.twitter.com/kigZt6CMel https://t.co/0j9UlbW1OSApril 17, 2023 See more

But if my payment was late, it’d be a problem #LOVEISBLINDreunion #Loveislate https://t.co/WIEDrSR1yo pic.twitter.com/cYfd28vwJIApril 17, 2023 See more

How long have you been waiting for the reunion to start? #LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/nxEZR5s7t7April 17, 2023 See more

We waited over an hour to see that Jackie didn’t show, Vanessa grilled the men and didn’t hold the women accountable AND they hardly talked to Tiffany and Brett, the reason most of us were here. This reunion gets a 4/10 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/YH4e3aZCWtApril 17, 2023 See more

Netflix is wasting our time, like Jackie, wasted Marshall’s. #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/K3emVp8UIBApril 17, 2023 See more

Netflix’s apology after this#LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/vRZpdPxp9pApril 17, 2023 See more

Netflix managed to get a bunch of millennials, who pretty much never watch appointment television, to participate in appointment television only to tell us that the show is late to the appointment #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveisBlind4 pic.twitter.com/hY8xKqt8TZApril 17, 2023 See more

What is this mic glitch?!? #LoveIsBlindApril 17, 2023 See more

Me trying to find a way to blame this on Jackie #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/4eM5NrejuvApril 17, 2023 See more

“If we are real you went on this show to get famous.” Nah because you ate that Zack! DRAG HER!!#LoveIsBlindLIVE #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/SCs98MeponApril 17, 2023 See more

Nah Jackie and Josh didn’t deserve this peaceful of an interview/reunion. They should’ve been at the reunion and DRAGGED just like Irina. I’m disappointed in this whole reunion. They should’ve put this on Bravo #LoveisBlind4 #LoveIsBlindS4 #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/6PQACtO5jkApril 17, 2023 See more

For those that missed the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion, Netflix promises it becomes available to stream globally on April 17 at 3 pm ET/noon PT (8 pm UK).