Almost a year after the infamous "slap" that made The Oscars one of the most-talked-about events of 2022, legendary comedian Chris Rock is back on a very public stage in Netflix's first-ever live comedy special, Selective Outrage, airing on Saturday, March 4. While the live show is a bit experimental for the platform, this actually marks the Emmy winner's second stand-up special with Netflix, following in the footsteps of 2018's Tamborine.

With there being much anticipation surrounding how Selective Outrage will set a precedent for the streaming world and what material is covered by Rock in his routine, we're highlighting everything you should know about the show in preparation.

Take a look below at what you can look forward to in Chris Rock's Netflix special, including which of his celebrity friends are making appearances in the pre and post-show coverage of the event.

What time does Chris Rock's live comedy special come out on Netflix?

Selective Outrage begins live-streaming on Saturday, March 4, at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT (Sunday, March 5, at 3 am UK).

How to watch Chris Rock's live comedy special Selective Outrage

Chris Rock's stand-up show Selective Outrage live-streams globally on Netflix, which means you have to be a subscriber to watch. Netflix is a leading force in the TV/film streaming industry, and currently offers a few different options for subscribers to choose from in terms of a plan.

The pre-show event for the Chris Rock live comedy special on Netflix

In some more exciting news, Netflix announced that not only are subscribers being treated to the actual stand-up special, but it's being paired with a pre-show event that starts streaming at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT (Sunday, March 5, at 2:30 am UK).

Titled The Show Before the Show, it's hosted by Ronny Chieng (M3GAN) and features Leslie Jones (SNL), Deon Cole (Grown-ish), Arsenio Hall (Coming 2 America), Amy Schumer (Only Murders in the Building), Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood), Ice-T (Law & Order: SVU), Jerry Seinfeld (Seinfeld), Kevin Hart (Me Time), Sarah Silverman (History of the World: Part II), Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws) and The Beatles' Paul McCartney.

The post-show event for the Chris Rock live comedy special on Netflix

Immediately following Chris Rock’s comedy set, Netflix is also streaming some post-show coverage being called The Show After the Show. It will be led by SNL alum David Spade and Dana Carvey. Additionally, NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Curb Your Enthusiasm star JB Smoove are making appearances.