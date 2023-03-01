What time does Chris Rock's live comedy special come out on Netflix?
Chris Rock headlines Netflix's first live streaming event.
Almost a year after the infamous "slap" that made The Oscars one of the most-talked-about events of 2022, legendary comedian Chris Rock is back on a very public stage in Netflix's first-ever live comedy special, Selective Outrage, airing on Saturday, March 4. While the live show is a bit experimental for the platform, this actually marks the Emmy winner's second stand-up special with Netflix, following in the footsteps of 2018's Tamborine.
With there being much anticipation surrounding how Selective Outrage will set a precedent for the streaming world and what material is covered by Rock in his routine, we're highlighting everything you should know about the show in preparation.
Take a look below at what you can look forward to in Chris Rock's Netflix special, including which of his celebrity friends are making appearances in the pre and post-show coverage of the event.
What time does Chris Rock's live comedy special come out on Netflix?
Selective Outrage begins live-streaming on Saturday, March 4, at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT (Sunday, March 5, at 3 am UK).
How to watch Chris Rock's live comedy special Selective Outrage
Chris Rock's stand-up show Selective Outrage live-streams globally on Netflix, which means you have to be a subscriber to watch. Netflix is a leading force in the TV/film streaming industry, and currently offers a few different options for subscribers to choose from in terms of a plan.
The pre-show event for the Chris Rock live comedy special on Netflix
In some more exciting news, Netflix announced that not only are subscribers being treated to the actual stand-up special, but it's being paired with a pre-show event that starts streaming at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT (Sunday, March 5, at 2:30 am UK).
Titled The Show Before the Show, it's hosted by Ronny Chieng (M3GAN) and features Leslie Jones (SNL), Deon Cole (Grown-ish), Arsenio Hall (Coming 2 America), Amy Schumer (Only Murders in the Building), Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood), Ice-T (Law & Order: SVU), Jerry Seinfeld (Seinfeld), Kevin Hart (Me Time), Sarah Silverman (History of the World: Part II), Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws) and The Beatles' Paul McCartney.
The post-show event for the Chris Rock live comedy special on Netflix
Immediately following Chris Rock’s comedy set, Netflix is also streaming some post-show coverage being called The Show After the Show. It will be led by SNL alum David Spade and Dana Carvey. Additionally, NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Curb Your Enthusiasm star JB Smoove are making appearances.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.
