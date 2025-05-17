Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special debuts on Hulu this weekend

Chicago-born stand-up comic and multifaceted star Matteo Lane (Abbott Elementary, Survival of the Thickest) has been making New York comedy clubs and social media feeds crack up for years, and now he's bringing his brand of funny to the big time: his first-ever hourlong stand-up special on streaming.

Having premiered on Hulu on Friday, May 16, Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special sees the titular funnyman "share a glimpse into his travels, unique family background, and friendships," per the streamer. Likened to "catching up with your old friend at brunch," Lane's new 60-minute set has him hilariously tackling everything from the Catholic Church (“It’s just another version of a bunch of gays dressed up in drag with a bunch of smoke and mist around them and some boring music I don’t understand," he joked to Variety) to pop star-turned-pseudo astronaut Katy Perry.

The Hulu special — which was filmed at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, California last October — follows the comic's self-released specials, including Hair Plugs & Heartache and The Advice Special, the latter of which Lane released in three individual installments in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

You can tune into Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers. (It will stream on Disney+ internationally.) Current subscription options on Hulu include the "With Ads" plan for $9.99 per month or the commercial-free "No Ads" plan for $18.99 per month. The service also offers a 30-day free trial, so new subscribers can watch Lane's new stand-up hour for free.

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special is the latest stand-up special to come out of the streamer's curated "Hularious" collection, which recently saw the premieres of Ilana Glazer: Human Magic, Joe Mande: Chill, Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers and Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years.

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special before tuning in to the new comedy special this weekend on Hulu.