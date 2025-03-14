Bill Burr’s new comedy special Drop Dead Years hits Hulu today
It might just be the stand-up comic’s most personal and introspective hour yet
It’s been three years since Bill Burr’s last major comedy special, Live at Red Rocks for Netflix, but for his follow-up, Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years, the stand-up great is switching up both the setting — instead of that alfresco Colorado amphitheater, the new special was taped before a live audience at the Moore Theatre in Seattle, Washington in June 2024 — and streaming platform. Drop Dead Years premieres on Hulu on Friday, March 14 as part of the streamer’s Laughing Now comedy stand-up brand, which kicked off with Jim Gaffigan’s The Skinny special last fall.
Directed by Ben Tishler — also the filmmaker and co-writer behind Burr’s upcoming blues-musician drama Hate to See You Go, costarring Morgan Freeman, Common and Alfre Woodard — Burr’s new hourlong set feature all of the signature satire and snark that longtime fans have come to expect from the ever-contrarian American comedian. But Drop Dead Years also sees Burr at his most sincere and introspective, candidly and hilariously discussing everything from male sadness to dating hijinks to the trials and tribulations of growing older. (“I’m 56 years old, which is too young to die of natural causes but it’s not too young to drop dead,” Burr joked of the special’s title during a January 2025 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.)
Of course, that doesn’t mean the comic has lost any of his political bite, and he has plenty to say about hot topics like the sexual and gender spectrums and the ongoing Israeli Palestinian conflict on the Gaza Strip. (“How the f*** is war still legal in 2024?” Burr laments.)
You can tune into Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers beginning on Friday, March 14. (It will stream on Disney+ internationally.) Current subscription options on Hulu include the "With Ads" plan for $9.99 per month or the commercial-free "No Ads" plan for $18.99 per month. The service also offers a 30-day free trial, so new subscribers can watch Burr’s comedy special for free. Drop Dead Years is the latest stand-up special to come out of the streamer's curated "Hularious" collection, which recently saw the premieres of Ilana Glazer: Human Magic, Joe Mande: Chill and Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers.
Check out the official trailer for Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years before tuning into the new stand-up special on Hulu beginning today, March 14.
Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life.
When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere.
