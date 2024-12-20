Ilana Glazer's new stand-up special Human Magic hits Hulu today

You know them as an actor-comedian and half of one of TV's most beloved BFF duos — Abbi and Ilana from Broad City, duh — and now you can get to know Ilana Glazer as mom. Yes, for their new stand-up special, Ilana Glazer: Human Magic, the titular star and first-time mother (Glazer and husband, computational biologist David Rooklin, welcomed their daughter in 2021) gives their characteristically unfiltered and hilariously funny reflections about labor, delivery and the general messiness of modern motherhood.

“Everyone tells you how hard it is having a kid, but I’ve been shocked by the joy of it,” Glazer told The Hollywood Reporter. “People don’t seem to make space to wonder at the magic of it, because then we’d have to stop living in this capitalist structure. And also — pregnancy is funny.”

Directed by Jeff Tomsic, Ilana Glazer: Human Magic is the comedian's second stand-up special following Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video in 2020 and saw the star spill on "homophobes and Nazis, how crappy women’s razors are and what a joke the patriarchy is.” The new hourlong show was taped at the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre in Toronto in May of this year during Glazer’s 48-city tour across the U.S. and Canada.

Glazer revealed to the Television Academy that they were more cohesive and clear-focused when putting together material for the new special than its predecessor. "I had much more of a framework and understood that I needed to create a plan," they said. "My first one, I found the material and put it together. Here, I was really approaching it as an hour. There are lots of bits that didn't make it into the hour, and it wasn't like I was always crafting the bigger picture, but to know my aim to tour this hour and film this hour — I claimed that framework this time."

You can tune into Ilana Glazer: Human Magic exclusively on Hulu beginning on Friday, December 20.

