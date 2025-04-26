Brett Goldstein debuts his first ever HBO comedy special tonight

You know him as the Emmy-winning co-executive producer, writer, and star of the Peabody-winning Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, as well as the creator and executive producer of Shrinking—now get to know Brett Goldstein, stand-up star. The multihyphenate talent will debut his first HBO comedy special, Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life, tonight at 10pm Eastern Time on the Home Box Office network. (It will also be available to stream on Max.)

Directed and executive produced by Jeff Tomsic, the hourlong special will see "Goldstein sheds his testy Roy Kent façade to share his hilarious insights on love, sex, masculinity, “Sesame Street,” and everything in between," reads the official synopsis, per Warner Bros. Filmed at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life "offers up the musings of a comedy veteran in the most beautiful place on earth… New Jersey."

Goldstein’s headlining stand-up tour with his Second Best Night Ever hour was the performer's first. "I love stand-up," the star told USA Today. "I do think it's the purest in terms of there's no one you have to discuss it with. With stand-up, I could have an idea in the afternoon, I can try it that day, and if it works, great. And if it doesn't work, fine. We tried it.”

“When I try a joke, it's not really me saying, ‘Is this funny?’ What I'm saying is: ‘Am I mad? Am I insane?’” he added. “If they laugh, maybe you’re not. Or you are, but it’s OK, we accept you. But then everything is truly, tragedy plus time.”

To tune into Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life tonight, you're going to need access to HBO. Thankfully, the channel is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord, you can watch live simulcasts of HBO channels via several live TV streaming service options, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. You also have access to HBO programming, including Goldstein's new comedy special, through the network's streaming platform, Max.

Check out the official trailer for Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life before tuning into the premiere of the new comedy special tonight at 10pm ET on HBO.