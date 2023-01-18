The Upshaws season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the sitcom

Just like that, comedic heavy-hitters Mke Epps and Wanda Sykes are back for The Upshaws season 3. The series continues to be popular among comedy fans as it documents the trials and tribulations of Bennie Upshaw (Epps) and his family. While their problems are often serious in nature, their solutions are chalked full of laughs.

In the season 2 finale, viewers were left wondering how the patriarch would get out of his latest blunder that landed him and his sister-in-law behind bars. Knowing him, we imagine his next steps include lots of talking, unhelpful jokes and some clever responses reserved specifically for Lucretia (Sykes), who without a doubt will be throwing a number of insults his way.

What else can fans look forward to in the slate of all-new episodes? Here’s everything we know about The Upshaws season 3.

The new episodes of The Upshaws become available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, February 16.

The Upshaws season 3 trailer

Judging by the trailer, it looks like the Upshaw family may have some changes ahead. One thing that seems to be the same however is Lucretia’s disdain for her sister’s husband.

The Upshaws season 3 cast

As previously mentioned, returning to lead the cast is Mike Epps. The stand-up comedian became a household name once he started appearing in the Friday movies alongside rapper Ice Cube. Since those early days, he’s gone on to star in Survivor’s Remorse, the TV adaptation of Uncle Buck, Dolemite Is My Name and most recently he appeared in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

Joining Epps is another stand-up great, Wanda Sykes. Sykes is no stranger to the world of sitcoms having starred alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the hit show The New Adventures of Old Christine and her own series Wanda at Large. She’s also appeared in Monster-in-Law, The Hot Flashes and can be heard in the new HBO Max series Velma.

Rounding out the rest of the main cast are the following:

Kim Fields (Living Single)

Gabrielle Dennis (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Jermelle Simon (Animal Kingdom)

Page Kennedy (Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.)

Diamond Lyons (5th Ward)

Journey Christine (Outsiders)

Khali Spraggins (Empire)

Kim Fields and Mike Epps, The Upshaws season 3 (Image credit: Lisa Rose/Netflix)

The Upshaws season 3 plot

If you’ll recall, by the end of season 2, Bennie and Lucretia were headed off to jail. Bennie thought he was helping out the auto shop by buying cheaper parts to fix cars. Unfortunately, the parts were cheap because they were actually stolen, which of course makes his actions criminal. We’re not sure how he’s going to get out of trouble this time, but for his sake, we hope it happens before Lucretia unleashes her full wrath on him for getting her swept up in this mess as his business partner.

Elsewhere, Regina (Fields) had finally blown her top at work and quit in the season 2 finale. While the family was seeing an increase in their household income at the time, with Bennie in jail and the business now in trouble, in the new season, she may have to think about returning to the very job she hated.

Also in season 3, the Upshaw children again have their own growing pains that they go through. Bernard (Simon) is still figuring out parenthood, Aaliyah (Spraggins) is stuck in her quest to be popular in school and Kelvin (Lyons) is having to continually adjust to being an Upshaw that has a mom other than Regina.

How to watch The Upshaws season 3

The Upshaws is a Netflix original series that streams exclusively on the platform. That means for those interested in watching the new episodes, you'll need a subscription to the service. Currently, there are several Netflix subscription plans to choose from.