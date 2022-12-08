Grown-ish season 5: next episode, cast and everything we know about the coming-of-age comedy

When it comes to the Black-ish spinoff series Grown-ish, Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) spent years trying to figure out her own path in life as a young adult at the fictional Cal U world. As she learned some tough lessons and eventually earned her degree, she left the university behind in the good hands of her brother Junior (Marcus Scribner).

The first half of season 5 saw Junior arrive on campus and become the center of the show, but Zoey's plotline remains and is sure to be addressed as the season continues.

So what can viewers expect with the new episodes? Here's everything we know about Grown-ish season 5.

When is the next episode of Grown-ish?

New episodes of Grown-ish season 5 premiere in the US on Wednesday, January 18, at 10:30 pm ET/PT on Freeform. Episodes become available to stream on-demand the day after they air on Hulu.

There is no word as to when the new episodes are making their UK debut; however, it's expected that they will air on Disney Plus following the other seasons.

Take a look at some teasers of what lies ahead for Zoey and Junior.

Grown-ish season 5 plot

Since becoming a college freshman, Junior has been blazing his own path into adulthood, which is quite different from that of his sister. Not only has he become a member of a fraternity and managed to earn more popularity than his sibling, but he's also somehow been able to avoid Zoey's signature messy love triangles, and even squares that she once did — for now at least.

So far in Grown-ish season 5, a big plotline has been whether or not Junior and Annika (Justine Skye) will hop into a relationship. Although the two have chemistry and Junior has practically been chasing her, when she admitted to wanting to be with him, he shockingly turned her down not wanting to commit to anyone for the time being.

Although the two agreed to be friends moving forward, something gives us the impression they won't stay in the friend zone for long.

Zoey's presence on the show has been noticeably scarce as of late given she's in New York trying to run a business. Her absence hasn't been great for her relationship with boyfriend Aaron (Trevor Jackson), so she's inching toward being put in the inevitable position of having to make tough choices when it comes to work/life balance and her future.

Marcus Scribner in Grown-ish (Image credit: Freeform/Mike Taing)

Grown-ish season 5 cast

Since the inception of Grown-ish, Yara Shahidi has been the usual focal point of the Black-ish spinoff. The young starlet has also been seen in The Sun Is Also a Star, The First Family and most recently headlined her own talk show, Yara Shahidi's Day Off.

Also starring in Grown-ish is Marcus Scribner. He too is from the world of Black-ish, and has additionally appeared in films like Along for the Ride, How to Blow Up a Pipeline and The F**k-It List.

The cast is rounded out by Trevor Jackson (SuperFly), Diggy Simmons (Run's House), Daniella Perkins (Red Ruby), Tara Raani (Yay Women), Justine Skye (Already Gone), Ceyair Wright (Space Jam: A New Legacy), Amelie Zilber and Slick Woods (Love Advent).

Grown-ish season 5 trailer

Here is the official trailer for Grown-ish season 5.

How to watch Grown-ish season 5

Grown-ish is a Freeform Original program, with episodes airing live in the US directly on the platform. If you've cut ties to traditional cable/satellite television, Freeform is offered on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Episodes can also be streamed on demand the day after they air on Hulu.

As more information becomes available in regards to a UK release date, we can pass along the updates here.