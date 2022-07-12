Me Time: release date, cast and everything we know about the Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg comedy

In a moment that may seem like déjà vu to some given Kevin Hart’s trending film The Man from Toronto was only recently released, the Philadelphia native is back with another comedy for the summer. This time he’s teaming up with Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg.

Now while they aren’t necessarily known for partnering up in films, the two do appear to be friends in Hollywood. In a pretty funny interview Hart did with Ellen on her daytime talk show, he jokes about why he and Mark Wahlberg can act together but not be workout buddies. Check it out.

We don’t know about you, but we can envision a comedy film about the stars in the gym. Here’s everything we know about Me Time.

Me Time is set to premiere on Friday, August 26 on Netflix. For those interested in watching the film when it debuts, you’ll want to make sure you have a subscription to the streaming service.

Me Time cast

Mark Wahlberg walking with airpods (Image credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images)

As previously mentioned, Kevin Hart stars in the film. This time around, Hart is portraying a stay-at-home dad who desperately needs a night out, away from his adulting responsibilities. Hart is no stranger to the comedy genre having played Calvin in Central Intelligence, Ben in Ride Along, Darnell in Get Hard and Jimmy in The Wedding Ringer.

Starring alongside Hart as the former best friend who helps Hart’s character "have fun" is Mark Wahlberg. Wahlberg has previously been featured in Uncharted as Victor, in Instant Family as Pete, in Infinite as Evan and he received an Oscar nomination for his role as Dignam in The Departed.

Joining these A-listers on film are Regina Hall (Girls Trip, Black Monday), Luis Gerardo Méndez (Narcos: Mexico, Charlie’s Angels), Jimmy O. Yang (Space Force, Silicon Valley), Carlo Rota (A Perfect Plan, Titans) and Tahj Mowry (Smart Guy, Baby Daddy).

Me Time plot

Netflix describes the plot of Me Time as the following:

"With his family away, a devoted stay-at-home dad enjoys his first me time in years by joining his hard-partying old friend on a wild birthday adventure."

If we had to elaborate, we’d say the movie shows what happens when a family man tries to shake things up in his life by calling upon the one person he knows has no limits when it comes to having a good time. Unfortunately for the usually straight-laced dad, things get too wild and surpass what even he could have imagined.

Me Time trailer

As of right now, there is no Me Time trailer. However, we anticipate that Netflix will be releasing one soon as the film is set to premiere in August.

Me Time director

The Me Time director is John Hamburg. Hamburg has a resume that contains both television and film. He’s previously directed episodes of TV shows like New Girl and The Grinder, and movies like Along Came Polly and Why Him? On an interesting note, Hamburg additionally wrote the Me Time screenplay. Looking at his resume, he also penned the scripts for the Meet the Parents franchise.

How to watch Me Time

Me Time is a Netflix original movie and can only be streamed directly on the platform. Those without a Netflix subscription can easily sign up for one with just a few clicks.