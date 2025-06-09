The Pickup: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Eddie Murphy comedy

One of the most successful comedians in American history is none other than Eddie Murphy, and he continues to add to his lengthy resume with the new 2025 movie, The Pickup.

The new comedy sees Murphy team up with fellow SNL alum, Pete Davidson, along with some other big Hollywood names, as they tell the story of two armored truck drivers who have their ordinary day ruined by a robbery. Unfortunately for the pair, the longer they’re at the mercy of the robbers, the more their day goes from bad to worse.

So what else happens in the comedy, and who joins the comedians? Here’s everything we know about The Pickup.

The Pickup debuts this summer on Prime Video on August 6. For those wanting to tune in to all the funny shenanigans, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service.

The Pickup cast

Keke Palmer, The Pickup (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

As already mentioned, The Pickup stars Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson. Murphy has come a long way from his days on SNL and has starred in several hit films. Recently, he’s been spotted in movies like You People, Candy Cane Lane and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Davidson also has his roots in the popular variety show, and in the last few years has appeared in Riff Raff, Good Burger 2, Bupkis and more.

The duo is joined in The Pickup by Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives), Keke Palmer (One of Them Days) and NFL pro turned actor, Marshawn Lynch (Love Hurts).

The Pickup plot

Here is the official synopsis of The Pickup, a movie written by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider:

“In the action-comedy The Pickup, a routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Keke Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.”

The Pickup trailer

Take a look at the funny trailer for the film below.

The Pickup director, Tim Story

Tim Story is in the director’s chair for The Pickup. Interestingly enough, Story has frequently collaborated with another big comedian in Hollywood, Kevin Hart. Here is a list of Story's full-feature credits.