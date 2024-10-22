Love Hurts: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Ke Huy Quan action movie

Seemingly average guy being a surprising action star is a conceit that goes all the way back to Die Hard but has recently been prevalent with movies like Nobody or a Liam Neeson movie that’s not Taken. It’s a formula we’ll see again, but one that looks to have a lot of promise in the 2025 new movie Love Hurts.

I was quickly won over by the Love Hurts trailer, which in addition to showing off Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar winner in his first leading man role) doing some fun action sequences includes the promise of a Goonies reunion as part of the exciting ensemble cast.

If you’re like me and have quickly added Love Hurts to your watchlist, or are intrigued but want to know more, here is everything on the movie, from its release date to cast and director.

Love Hurts will premiere exclusively in US movie theaters on February 7; at this time the UK release date for the movie is not confirmed.

The title definitely makes it fit in the Valentine’s Day season, though it’ll likely be a bit of counter programming for those not that interested in romantic comedies.

Love Hurts cast

As mentioned, Ke Huy Quan is getting his first chance to be the leading man in Love Hurts as Marvin Gable. Quan has been enjoying a Hollywood resurgence in recent years with the aforementioned Everything Everywhere All at Once, TV roles in American Born Chinese and Loki season 2, and lending his voice for Kung Fu Panda 4. But many will always know him from his work as a child star in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies.

Quan is not the only Oscar winner in the cast, as Ariana DeBose also stars in Love Hurts as Rose. DeBose won her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and has since starred in Westworld, Schmigadoon!, I.S.S., Disney’s Wish, Argylle and House of Spoils.

Rounding out the Love Hurts cast is Daniel Wu (Reminiscence), Sean Astin (making this a Goonies reunion), Mustafa Shakir (Ghosted), Lip Tipton (A Friend of the Family), Rhys Darby (Our Flag Means Death), Marshawn Lynch (Bottoms) and André Eriksen (Violent Night).

Love Hurts plot

Here is the official synopsis for Love Hurts:

“[Ke Huy] Quan stars as Marvin Gable, a realtor working the Milwaukee suburbs, where ‘For Sale’ signs bloom. Gable receives a crimson envelope from Rose (Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose), a former partner-in-crime that he had left for dead. She’s not happy.

“Now, Marvin is thrust back into a world of ruthless hitmen, filled with double-crosses and open houses turned into deadly warzones. With his brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu), a volatile crime lord, hunting him, Marvin must confront the choices that haunt him and the history he never truly buried.”

Love Hurts trailer

Watch the official trailer for Love Hurts, featuring Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now”:

Love Hurts | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Love Hurts behind the scenes

Making their directing debut with Love Hurts is veteran stunt coordinator JoJo Eusebio, whose credits include Black Panther, The Avengers, the John Wick franchise, The Matrix Resurrections and more. Eusebio also has experience as a second-unit director for Deadpool 2, Violent Night and Birds of Prey.

Meanwhile the script for Love Hurts was written by Matthew Murray & Josh Stoddard and Luke Passmore. Stoddard’s recent credits include Kaleidoscope and the Max series Warrior.

It’s also worth noting that the production company behind Love Hurts is 87 North, which has experience bringing hit action movies to the screen. Among their recent credits are Nobody, Violent Night, Bullet Train, Atomic Blonde and The Fall Guy.