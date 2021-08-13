‘Reminiscence’: Trailer, cast and everything else we know about the Hugh Jackman movie

As we approach the end of August, the summer blockbuster period is winding down, but not before we get one last high-concept summer flick in Reminiscence. Hailing from Warner Bros. and Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, directing her first feature film, this futuristic noir-ish thriller will look to cap 2021's return of blockbusters with a buzzworthy movie, if not also a healthy box-office number (all things considered).

Here’s everything we know about Reminiscence.

What is the plot of ‘Reminiscence’?

While Reminiscence is a science fiction story, and from the look of it looks like it wants to also emulate some of the best traits of the film noir genre — a femme fatale, a detective on her case and plenty of shady characters to keep any eye on.

Here is the official synopsis of Reminiscence from Warner Bros.:

“Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae. A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?”

You’ll have to watch the movie to see how it all unfolds.

Who is in the ‘Reminiscence’ cast?

Hugh Jackman headlines Reminiscence as Nick Bannister, the private investigator searching for the truth. Of course we all know Jackman as Wolverine from numerous X-Men movies over the last two decades. He may have hung up his claws but he hasn’t been quiet. Since Logan he has starred in the musical The Greatest Showman and earned an Emmy nomination for the HBO movie Bad Education, just to name a few.

Mae, the woman that Jackman’s Bannister is searching for, is being played by Rebecca Ferguson, best known for her work in the Mission: Impossible franchise. This isn’t the first time that Ferguson and Jackman have worked together, they also shared the screen in The Greatest Showman.

Also sharing top billing with those two is Thandiwe Newton, playing the role of what looks like Bannister’s co-worker and confidant. Newton has a Westworld connection with director Lisa Joy, having starred as Maeve in the hit HBO series.

Other Reminiscence cast members include Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan and Nico Parker.

Audiences will be able to see Reminiscence on Aug. 20. As a 2021 Warner Bros. film, Reminiscence is taking a hybrid release strategy that will see it debut in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service on Aug. 20.

Reminiscence will be going against the horror film The Night House and the Maggie Q-led action movie The Protégé as new releases for the weekend of Aug. 20.

Is there a ‘Reminiscence’ trailer?

Warner Bros. released the trailer for Reminiscence back in June. It does a good job setting up the world that the film takes place in and teasing just enough to sink the hook in. Take a peek at the trailer below.

How to watch ‘Reminiscence’

As mentioned, Reminiscence is being released simultaneously in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service. Here is what you need to know for both.

The release on HBO Max is limited to the first 30 days of the movie’s release, though it will make its way back to the streaming service at some undetermined time. Also, while there’s no fee to watch the film on HBO Max, you need to be subscribed to the ad-free $14.99 version of HBO Max, as it and other 2021 Warner Bros. movies following this strategy are not available on the ad-supported $9.99 HBO Max tier.

Check your local theater listings to see where Reminiscence will be playing near you. And if you want to know how to make a trip to the theater a bit cheaper, check out movie subscription deals. Lastly, be safe when going to the theaters and follow your local health guidelines.