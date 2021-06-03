‘Reminiscence’ trailer takes Hugh Jackman down dark, twisty memory lane

Nostalgia sells these days, but Hugh Jackman has made a unique business out of it in the first full trailer for the movie Reminiscence. Written and directed by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, Reminiscence is a sci-fi thriller that certainly looks like a twisty journey, with Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton along for the ride.

Reminiscence takes place in a future Miami where sea levels have begun to put parts of the city underwater and violence has broken out. Jackman stars as Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, helping clients access their lost memories. But when a new client (Rebecca Ferguson) begins to trigger memories of his own, Bannister goes on a journey to discover the truth.

In addition to the headlining trio of Jackman, Ferguson and Newton, Reminiscence stars Natalie Martinez, Daniel Wu, Brett Cullen, Angela Sarafyan and Cliff Curtis. The film also marks the feature directing debut for Joy.

Reminiscence looks to be combining big action sequences with a futuristic film noir kind of vibe — with Ferguson as a potential femme fatale that she’s played so well in the Mission: Impossible franchise. This is also the first action role that Jackman has taken on since retiring his adamantium claws as Wolverine, but the 53 year old still looks like he’s got the stuff.

Reminiscence will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Aug. 20 as part of WarnerMedia’s same-day release strategy. Watch the trailer below.

HBO Max has been reaping the benefits of the same-day release strategy for Warner Bros. movies, with subscriber numbers getting a good boost since it was first announced in the fall of 2020. But the movies haven’t been doing too bad at the theaters either as more people are vaccinated and theaters reopen.

Godzilla vs. Kong opened to $31.6 million in late March. In the Heights is the next big movie opening in theaters and HBO Max; it’ll be curious to see how it performs compared to the pandemic record-setting A Quiet Place Part II. And how will all that translate to Reminiscence’s release in August.

Warner Bros. has already announced that the same-day release strategy will not continue in 2022.

Subscriptions to HBO Max cost $14.99 per month for the premium, ad-free version. A new ad-supported HBO Max is also available, costing $9.99 per month, but it does not give users access to the 2021 Warner Bros. movies releasing day-and-date on the streamer.