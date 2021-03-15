Get your 'In the Heights' fix with TWO brand new trailers!

We've been waiting some time now for In the Heights, the film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit Broadway play of the same name. The film first started its journey in 2008 as a Kenny Ortega film over at Universal, but was ultimately scrapped by the studio three years later. It's next chapter would send it over to Warner Bros., who paid a fat $50m to secure the rights to the project. Then would come COVID-19, and the film's significant delays from its original release date in 2020. Now, we'll see the film hit HBO Max (and theaters) on June 18th of this year. Miranda has been involved throughout the entire saga, and will play a supporting role in the film.

It's been over a year since we've seen a new trailer for the project, but that all changed today. Take a look at the upcoming In the Heights.

It's great to see the vibrant colors of the production make their way to the big screen in the Jon M. Chu film.

In the Heights follows bodega owner, Usnavi. It's kind of a "careful what you wish for" story in the sense that Unsavi's dreams come at more of a cost than he anticipated in his earlier days. But he finds a complicated kind of solace from all of that in the vibrant surroundings of the Washington Heights neighborhood.

The film stars Hamilton's Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Stephanie Beatriz, Jimmy Smits, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and a whole host of other players. The screenplay was written by the musical's co-creator, Quiara Alegría Hudes.

Oh, and plot twist! They released not one, but two new trailers for the project.