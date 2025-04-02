Apple TV Plus unveils Indiana Jones-inspired adventure movie Fountain of Youth — and it looks really fun

With the future of Indiana Jones uncertain (Harrison Ford is going to have to stop making those movies at some point and recasting Indy feels weird), Apple is hoping that their new adventure movie Fountain of Youth, starring John Krasinski in the lead adventurer role, can help fill that gap for movie fans; something that has been elusive in Hollywood.

Having watched the first Fountain of Youth trailer (below) though, this one could have a shot as it looks like fun. We’ll find out for certain when it debuts exclusively on Apple TV Plus on May 23.

Fountain of Youth — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Written by James Vanderbilt (The Rundown, Zodiac, Scream VI) and directed by Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare), Fountain of Youth follows two estranged siblings (Krasinski and Natalie Portman) who partner on a global heist in search of the mythological Fountain of Youth. They’ll use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an adventure that will change their lives and possibly lead to immortality.

In addition to Krasinski and Portman, the movie stars Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo and Stanley Tucci.

The trailer teases the globe-spanning adventure that lies in store, with some big looking set pieces, an instrumental arrangement of U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and Krasinski exuding plenty of charm (and a hat and glasses that may be a bit of a nod to Indiana Jones).

Honestly, my biggest complaint just going off the trailer is that it does not appear that Fountain of Youth is going to be getting a release in movie theaters. Despite seeming tailor-made for the big screen, all indications are that this will be a streaming only offering from Apple TV Plus. Though if you’re not itching to go out to see Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning or Lilo & Stitch in movie theaters on May 23, Fountain of Youth can be summer blockbuster fare to watch at home that weekend instead.

Fountain of Youth is just one of Apple’s 2025 movies headline grabbing movies. Already this year they released The Gorge starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy, while they also have F1 starring Brad Pitt; that one is actually getting a theatrical release in June before it will stream on Apple TV Plus.

If you want to watch Fountain of Youth or any other offerings that Apple TV Plus has right now or upcoming, you need to be an Apple TV Plus subscriber.