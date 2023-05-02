The Gentlemen: cast, plot and all about Guy Ritchie's thriller spin-off series

Guy Ritchie’s 2020 film The Gentlemen is given the series treatment by Netflix with The White Lotus star Theo James picking up where Colin Farrell left off. Although the movie cast, including Colin Farrell, won’t feature in the spin-off series, this eight-part spin-off series still jam-packed with big names, including Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Freddie Fox, Joely Richardson and Vinnie Jones.

Theo James plays Eddie Halstead, the estranged son of an English aristocrat who inherits the family mansion. However, he soon discovers that it’s sitting on top of the biggest weed farm in Europe. And, as the Netflix synopsis says, “It’s all about old money, new money and show me the money.”

The series is once again the brainchild of Guy Ritchie, who is known for writing movies where the upper classes and criminals collide. “I felt as though The Gentleman could have continued for at least another film. This series was inspired by the same world,” says Guy.

“It’s a sojourn into aristocrats meeting world gangsters. The world is exactly the same. The aristocrats have got brilliant houses, lots of land but they don’t have any cash to live on. That’s why in our story the aristocrats are putting skunk farms in their back gardens. The show is about the transition, the evolution from zoo to jungle and how to hunt in the jungle to survive. If you like my sort of worlds, you should like this one.”

Here’s everything you need to know about The Gentlemen series on Netflix…

The Gentlemen is an eight-part series released on Netflix later in 2023. There’s no confirmed date yet but keep checking this page and we’ll update it as soon as we hear anything.

The Gentlemen plot

The Gentlemen follows Eddie Horniman (Theo James), the estranged son of an aristocrat who inherits the family’s country pile in his father’s will. However, Eddie soon discovers that the land has been transformed into the biggest weed farm in Europe and he must learn how to navigate the peculiar set of politics that throws up.

Guy Ritchie teases: “What you want to do is you want to have the capability to hunt in the jungle but sleep in the zoo,”

The Gentlemen cast — Theo James as Eddie Halstead

Theo James recently starred in The White Lotus season 2, playing Cameron Sullivan. He shot to fame playing Four in the Divergent movies and has since played Henry DeTamble in The Time Traveler’s Wife. He’s starred in Mr Malcolm’s List, Sanditon, The World of the Worlds: The Musical Drama and Dual and lent his voice to The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Castlevania and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. He was tragic Mr Pamuk in the first series of Downton Abbey.

Meghann Fahy and Theo James in The White Lotus. (Image credit: Courtesy of HBO)

Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass

Kaya Scodelario, who plays Cass in The Gentlemen, has recently starred in This Is Christmas, Don’t Make Me Go and The King’s Daughter. She rose to fame playing Effy in the Channel series Skins and has also starred in The Pale Horse, Spinning Out, The Maze Runner and Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge.

Kaya Scodelario plays Cass in The Gentlemen (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in The Gentlemen

The Gentlemen TV series boasts a star-filled cast, including Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck), Daniel Ings (The Gold), Freddie Fox (White House Farm, Worried about The Boy) and former footballer and Snatch star Vinne Jones. Giancarlo Esposita, Alexis Rodney, Gaia Weiss and Chanel Cresswell are also starring.

Is there a trailer for The Gentlemen?

There's no trailer for The Gentlemen yet, but if Netflix releases one, we’ll post it on here. In the meantime here's the trailer for the 202 movie of The Gentlemen also by Guy Ritchie...

All about director Guy Ritchie

The Gentlemen's writer and director Guy Ritchie hit the bigtime with his 1998 movie Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. He then went on to make Snatch, RocknRolla, The Covenant, Sherlock Holmes and Revolver. He also wrote the screenplay for the 2019 live version of Aladdin. Guy has directed the up-and-coming movies Aladdin 2 and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.