This Christmas on Sky — cast, plot and all about the new festive movie

First look! This Christmas on Sky Cinema in 2022 stars Alfred Enoch and Kaya Scodelario as Adam and Emma.

This Christmas on Sky Cinema is a cosy romcom to spread some festive cheer! Boasting an all-star cast, the movie looks set to be as comforting as a mug of hot chocolate on a snowy day. It stars The Maze Runner and Skins actress Kaya Scodelario and Alfred Enoch (How to Get Away with Murder) as Emma and Adam who take the same commuter train each morning, meeting the same passengers every day. And with Timothy Spall, Robert Emms, Joanna Scanlan and Ben Miller all getting in on the action, it’s sure to be an interesting ride.

So here's everything you need to know about Sky Cinema's festive movie This Christmas…

This Christmas will arrive on Sky Cinema for the festive season in 2022. We'll update with the air date as soon as we can, and also with any US channel, cinema release and international air dates.

Has Sky released a trailer for This Christmas?

There's no This Christmas trailer yet but you can take a peek at this first-look photo of the two leads all dressed up to brave the elements (above). Keep an eye on this page and if and when a trailer is released, we’ll pop it on here.

This Christmas plot

This Christmas follows Adam and Emma as they make their daily commute from the picture-perfect village of Langton to London for work. Every day they share their commute with the same characters, but they all keep themselves to themselves. But then one day, in the build-up to Christmas, Adam breaks the unwritten rule of travel and starts talking to the strangers on the train, inviting the whole carriage to hold their own Christmas party.

This Christmas cast — Alfred Enoch as Adam

Alfred Enoch, who plays lovestruck Adam in This Christmas, is best known for playing Dean Thomas in the Harry Potter movies. He’s also had roles in Broadchurch, Mount Pleasant and Sherlock. He played Aeneas in Troy: Fall of a City and has also starred in How to Get Away With Murder, Trust Me, The Picture of Dorian Gray and Foundation.

Alfred Enoch in How To Get Away With Murder. (Image credit: Sky)

Kaya Scodelario as Emma

Emma is played by Kaya Scodelario. She's best known as Carina Smyth in The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and starred as Teresa in The Maze Runner. She’s also starred in Skins, Southcliffe, The Pale Horse, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and Spinning Out.

Kaya Scodelario plays Emma in This Christmas. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in This Christmas?

Hatton Garden and The Enfield Haunting star Timothy Spall is also starring in This Christmas alongside The Larkins and Hold The Sunset’s Joanna Scanlan. Robert Emms (Chernobyl, Four Lives), Ben Miller (Paddington 2), Jack Donoghue (Gangs of London), Jeremy Irvine (Mamma Mia) and Killing Eve’s Alexandra Roach also star with Ted Lasso’s Sarah Niles, Nadia Parkes (Doctor Who) and Clinton Liberty (Normal People) rounding out the cast.

Behind the scenes on This Christmas

This Christmas is produced by Vertigo Films with Allan Niblo (Monsters, Bronson) serving as producer, directed by Chris Foggin (Fisherman’s Friend) and written by Alistair Galbraith (Whistable Pearl, Doc Martin).

Sky and Head Gear are financiers and Paramount Global Content Distribution is distributing the film internationally. Executive producers are Julia Stuart and Laura Grange for Sky, and Phil Hunt for Head Gear.