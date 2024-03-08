The Gentlemen episode 5 recap: I've Got Hundreds of Cousins

The Gentlemen episode 5 recap contains spoilers. Susie and Eddie develop a productive new relationship with a family of travellers when they experience problems in Belgium, before finding out they have a rat in their operation. Elsewhere, Lady Sabrina and Geoff share an emotional moment when talking about Charlotte. We knew it!

Susie Glass arrives at Leyhill Prison to update her father, Bobby Glass, on the latest goings-on at Halstead Manor. She tells him of how the Duke still plans to exit their operation, yet the incarcerated crime boss doubts he’ll be able to, now he “has a taste for it”. Susie says the Duke is quite determined, yet her father tells her that no-one walks away. We smell a face-off brewing.

Later on, Susie offers Eddie a “more formal long-term position” within her organisation while enjoying a spot of golf. It’s an offer he politely declines, yet he can’t refuse her next request, which is that he heads out to Zeebrugge to sort out a bump in their export chain.

Susie sends £80m of puff through the port every year, but the Belgian Federal Police have confiscated a couple of her shipments and she thinks a man named Florian De Groot is responsible. She wants him to straighten things out, so she brings “the sh*t-eating Belgian” (her father’s words) to Halstead Manor’s weed lab for a meeting.

Is that Tormund Giantsbane from Game of Thrones? Yes it is viewer, yes it is.

He says Brexit has increased his costs and he wants £1.5m extra per year to help grease the wheels. After consulting Eddie, Susie offers £1.2m, yet at that very moment there’s a power cut at the weed lab. When Eddie gets out there, he sees someone has stolen the generator and they set off after them, but luckily Geoff manages to intercept them. They turn out to be traveller children, who don’t like being called gypsies one little bit.

They are part of the Ward family, who Geoff says have quite a notorious reputation in the local area. “We’re going to have to tread very carefully,” he tells Eddie. However if the Wards have got wind of Susie’s operation then they certainly haven’t seen the last of them.

'We have all sorts of skills...'

Eddie and Susie go to visit the Wards and it’s clear they do know about the weed lab and they want in. “We have all sorts of skills that could be useful in this particular business,” he tells them. Eddie reckons they might be able to help them get their gear across to Europe and solve their problem with De Groot, but before they agree on a deal, she and Eddie must share a bottle of John-Paul Ward’s traveler Poitín.

During the ensuing sesh, Eddie agrees to let the Wards stay at Halstead Manor and their arrival the next morning is a real shock for Lady Sabrina and Geoff the groundskeeper. Yet as the pair watch a young traveler ride one of their horses, they share a moment over Sabrina’s daughter Charlotte, who’s off at university.

“It must have been hard for you watching her grow up..” says the lady of the manor, implying that Geoff — and not the late Duke — was her father. We knew there was a vibe between these two! Well played, Geoff.

'The antidote to what?'

Later on, after JP smuggles the weed to Europe inside a bunch of statues of the Virgin Mary, Freddy astutely suggests the Glass family are trying to groom Eddie. Meanwhile, De Groot has caught wind of Susie’s new export arrangements and hatches a plan…

Susie may have started the series as the boss of this outfit, but Eddie is fast becoming the main man and he needs to think carefully when he hears that £4m has been lifted from the weed lab. Everyone assumes it was the Ward family, but the new Duke isn’t so sure.

Nonetheless, he hauls JP over the coals, but the next morning the travellers have departed. Eddie considers who benefitted from the theft and wonders if De Groot might have stolen the cash to destroy the Glass crew’s new export relationship, but how? Who did he have on the inside?

Susie and Eddie head to Belgium and find De Groot eating horse on toast, however, it turns out his petit dejeuner has been poisoned. “What’s that?" — "The antidote" — "The antidote to what?" — "The poison you just ate!” Indiana Jones eat your heart out!

Unsurprisingly he soon coughs up the name and Susie and Eddie decide to ask JP for help in administering some justice. After giving the Duke a couple of tasty licks, the traveler leader finds out that Susie’s henchman, Keith, tried to set them up. It’s curtains for him. “I’ve seen behind the curtain and none of you are ready for it,” Keith warns them as he prepares to meet his maker. However before JP shoots him dead, he does reveal the truth about Jethro.

When Susie updates her old man in prison, she tells them all these issues they’ve recently been experiencing are symptoms of a bigger problem, but he doesn’t want to know. Meanwhile, Eddie wonders if he can ever trust Susie after she lied about Jethro...