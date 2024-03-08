The Gentlemen episode 7 recap: Not Without Danger

The Gentlemen episode 7 recap contains spoilers. While Susie embarks on a killing spree to avenge her brother, Stanley Johnston offers Eddie a way out of the weed game, but he'll need to betray the Glass family. Meanwhile, Susie and her father find out the meth dealer is the cause of all the recent issues they've been having and how he's determined to take control of their empire...

The episode begins with Jack is in hospital and Eddie hearing all the details of the ill-fated boxing fight from Jimmy. After teasing Susie’s address out of the weed genius, he pays her a visit. It’s clear she blames the Duke for her brother’s plight, which seems a bit unfair, however being the gentleman that he is, Eddie offers to try and help her resolve the situation. “I don’t need your help,” she tells him.

Susie then visits her father in his extraordinarily open prison. She doesn’t tell him about her recently hatched plot to take revenge, but he already knows and urges her to abandon her killing spree, which has already claimed two lives. However Collins remains elusive.

“This ain’t for you,” Bobby tells her daughter. “You’re my angel of life, not my angel of death and I don’t want to lose you!” he says, assuring her that he has people on the job.

'Not without danger...'

Meanwhile, Eddie meets Stanley Johnston’s assistant and advises him that the situation regarding their deal has been altered by Jack’s fate. Johnston knows Halstead Manor is off the table, but he's interested in the 13 other properties with similar business assets. If Eddie can provide the names of these aristocrats then he’ll be free from the Glass family for good.

Back at Halstead Manor, Eddie’s sister Charlotte arrives home on an impromptu visit and reveals she’ll be staying for a while as she’s very pregnant. Geoff is deeply moved by his daughter’s news, although she has no idea why of course.

Eddie and Freddy are delighted to find they’re going to be uncles, yet they also point out that it’s not great timing to have a pregnant woman — and then a new baby — in the house, as a three-way gangland dispute is about to kick off.

Meanwhile, Eddie is desperate to get hold of these names for Stanley Johnston. His mother has no idea, but says a chap called ‘Tibbsy’ at Farringborn may well know, so the Horniman brothers set off to see what’s what. When they get to Farringborn, they find Tibbsy has some unwanted guests who moved in after the Glass family departed his premises. It’s a stark warning for Eddie and a reminder that the grass isn’t always greener without Susie Glass.

Tibbsy fills the boys in on a bit of history about their late father, telling them he was one of the last to join the operation and negotiated a much better deal for himself and the other families than the one on the table. “Non sine periculo” he allegedly said, which was the Horniman family motto meaning.. “Not without danger”.

They are prescient words to live by, especially when the lead cuckoo in Tibbsy’s house arrives demands to know who the two visitors are and why they’re making off with one of their host’s diaries. However, they won’t let them leave without Eddie’s watch and Freddy’s trousers. It’s a humiliation that causes Freddy to confess the truth about how he unconsciously wished Eddie dead when speaking to Susie and his brother is pretty annoyed. “Look at this place,” he says, casting his eye around Tibbsy’s dilapidated mansion. “It could happen to us!” It was brave of Freddy to admit that misstep though, let’s hope he can put it behind him.

Back at Halstead Manor, Geoff wonders if maybe his daughter might be safer away from the drug war coming over the horizon and Lady Sabrina agrees. Yet when her mum tells Charlotte about the whole situation, Eddie’s sister tells him she has faith in him to bring the family through it all.

'Johnston wants the business...'

Susie Glass receives a threatening call from Henry Collins, who says he’ll be moving as soon as he gets the “green light”. But who’s he waiting to sign off his moves? Stanley Johnston? Or someone bigger and even more dangerous? (shudder)

Susie then turns up at Halstead Manor and furiously asks Eddie how he knew where she lived, because now Collins knows as well. She says she can’t return home, but we reckon the Hornimans might have a spare room she can use. “If I’ve got a leak, I need to know how to plug it.”

When they chat to Jimmy about it, he says he’s also revealed Susie’s whereabouts to Gabriel, with whom he’s still chatting regularly. Immediately realising what's been going on, Eddie tells Jimmy to lure Gabriel to a meeting and when she arrives they get her talking by threatening Jimmy.. (maybe there IS a vibe between them?)

It seems she’s working for Stanley Johnston - not Henry Collins as they suspected - and she explains how Johnston didn’t steal their weed, he destroyed it just to disrupt their business and was also responsible for their problems in Zeebrugge. However when Eddie and Susie found a way round all those issues, the meth baron called up Henry Collins and started applying pressure. “He wants the business and he’ll stop at nothing,” says Gabriel.

Susie recruits Gabriel to work for her and she contacts Johnston’s man with the promise of information. We then see Eddie handing the drug baron’s PA the names of the other lords, which “guarantees the security of Halstead Manor”. Is this part of Susie’s plan or has Eddie double-crossed her? Either way, Johnston’s crew believe they have what they require and tell Collins to proceed. Eddie then visits Bobby Glass to reveal his exit strategy...

At the hospital, Collins arrives in the room he thinks Jack is in, only to find he’s walked into a trap. They gun down his sidekick and then immobilise Collins, with Susie threatening to make him suffer like he made her brother suffer. However while he’s bleeding in the corridor, he reveals the deal Eddie has struck with Johnston.

A furious Susie then calls up John ‘The Gospel’ Dixon and tells him the truth about who killed his brother and how they covered it up, but does she know about Eddie's meeting with her father? Has she made a terrible mistake?