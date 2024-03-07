The Gentlemen episode 3 recap: Where's My Weed At?

The Gentlemen episode 3 recap contains spoilers... After Jimmy loses a van full of weed, Susie Glass asks Eddie to steal a Lamborghini as a sweetener for a frustrated client. After she helps him save his brother, the Duke is no position to refuse, but he soon finds the car is hotter property than he previously thought.

The episode opens with a crash-course in marijanua production from the cannabis lab’s head of production, Jimmy, who seems to have recruited Freddy as an enthusiastic apprentice. Later on Jimmy delivers the product, puffing away on a joint the size of a parsnip as he drives across town. Unsurprisingly, he soon develops the taste for some breakfast and stops off to get some pancakes.

When he sets his meal down, he meets an attractive lady called Gabriel, who seems to share his passion for the outlet’s special sauce and cheesy rings. Jimmy is absolutely smitten and doesn’t notice that she’s lifted the keys to his van. We think it’s probably the last he’s seen of that weed.

'Tony Blair...'

Susie is desperately looking for Jimmy when Eddie pays her a visit. She tells him her weed buyer, an Albanian named Tony Blair... “He’s a Kosovan Albanian, Tony Blair was like a savior to those guys back in the day” ...is very disappointed by the lack of product. In a bid to appease him, Susie has offered to steal a green Lamborghini Huracan for him and she — or more precisely, her father — wants Eddie to do the job. He agrees, providing they talk numbers about profits and the end of their business arrangements.

After the young Duke leaves, Susie discusses what their father sees in him with her brother. "He killed someone and didn’t spin out into an existential crisis," she says. "There are 24 Dukes in this country. This seems to be the only one who can navigate both the upper echelons of high society and shoot someone in the head without worrying about it."

Eddie’s plan to steal the car involves first copying the key and to do that he’ll use Freddy and his wife Tammy to pretend to be wealthy Russians who want to buy a car. What could go wrong? Tammy hurtles around the yard like Lewis Hamilton, tyres screeching, and wheels spinning, while Eddie sneaks off to Mercy’s office to copy the key for the Lambo. While he’s there he finds a severed little finger, which is nice.

'Shaking the snow globe...'

Elsewhere, Geoff finds a naked Jimmy, snoring in the woods. What a story he must have. “We all like to shake the snow globe,” says Geoff when he gets him back to his cottage. “But the important thing is to learn from the experience.”

When Susie arrives, he shares his story of romance and special sauce. “Just like that she reached out and snatched it,” he explains. “It was either my heart or my soul.” After that he got a lift with a van full of headbangers and attended an impromptu rave, where he went off his head on shrooms. However, Jimmy refuses to believe Gabriel could have taken his keys..

After dropping off Jimmy, Geoff goes to head home when he’s approached by Eddie’s mother, Lady Sabrina, who seems quite worried about Eddie. She urges him to keep an eye out for her. But also, is there a vibe between this pair?

'Serious Colombian muscularity...'

Stage 2 of the plan to steal the Lambo involves Eddie and Freddy returning to Mercy’s that evening. As they wait in the shadows, Freddy wonders why they don’t just take the money like their father did and sidestep all this aggro, but his brother tells him it’s about taking back control. That didn’t work out too well for the Brexit crew, but let’s hope the Hornimans have more luck with their plan.

Eddie manages to get inside the showroom, but as he unlocks the Huracan, he hears a voice of someone who’s clearly in a great deal of pain calling out to him. “I’ll tell you anything you want to know,” they say. Eddie can’t help but investigate and as he does, Mercy arrives with a big lorry, presumably to move the cars. Eddie puts the fingerless captive in the car and escapes, yet Freddy’s car won’t start and he’s captured by one of Mercy’s boys.

After pulling over, the man Eddie rescued tells him to open the boot, where he finds 150 kg of “super premium” uncut cocaine, which is worth around £3.5m. “It turns out Tony Blair wasn’t exactly honest about why he wanted that car,” says Eddie. He sent the guy with the missing finger in to steal it before he sent Eddie, although it didn’t go too well. That man was run over by a lorry soon after that though, which simplifies things a bit.

“This Mercy lady has some serious Colombian muscularity around her,” says Susie, but suggests they should be able to get Freddy back if they give her what she wants. However a little sweetener might be required, so they track down Tony Blair and bring him in, after all - it was him who hatched the plot to steal her cocaine.

Tony isn’t in the mood to apologise, so a machete-wielding Mercy dispatches him in brutal fashion, however Freddy survives and the incident only strengthens Susie’s belief that Eddie has the stomach for a life of crime.

Elsewhere, Gabriel calls Jimmy for a date. “You actually like him don’t you?” says Gabriel’s pal as the two women and a mysterious third person burn out the van. But who is their anonymous pal?