The Gentlemen season 2: everything we know about a possible second series

Fans are desperate to know if The Gentlemen season 2 is in the works, after the first helping of the Netflix crime caper proved a hit.

The eight-part drama was inspired by Guy Ritchie's 2019 film, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant, yet featured a brand new cast and a brand new story.

It starred Theo James as Eddie Horniman, who inherited his father's title as the Duke of Halstead, but was shocked to find the Glass crime family growing millions of pounds worth of cannabis in a lab beneath his cow barn.

Eddie was desperate to extricate his family from the clutches of Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) and her incarcerated father Bobby (Ray Winstone), yet the further he sank into the criminal underworld the more he found he had a taste for it.

Yet Eddie isn't the only person to develop a taste for the world of organised crime and the show's creator has hinted he would be keen to return for another series.

"You feel that this could run and run," said creator Guy Ritchie at a recent press event. "The characters take on their own life, all you have to do is establish a character and create their own voice, and then couple that with an actor and we're off to the races."

Here's everything we know about The Gentlemen season 2...

* SPOILERS FOR THE GENTLEMEN SEASON 1 AHEAD *

Netflix have yet to commission the show for a second season, but given the open-ended finale to the first chapter of this crime caper, we'd say a sequel is very much on the cards.

If a return to Halstead Manor is confirmed it could take over a year for the show to be back on our screens. Once we hear more from Netflix, we'll be sure to update this page!

The Gentlemen season 2 plot

The first season ended with Bobby Glass telling Eddie and his daughter, Susie, that he was selling his multi-million pound weed empire to the highest bidder.

Yet that was simply a ruse to make the pair realise what a team they'd become and galvanise them into raising over £200m for their own bid, which he then described as "an investment to expand our interests." It's clear Bobby sees Eddie as a potential successor, but said he won't be retiring just yet.

Meanwhile, meth baron Stanley Johnston (Giancarlo Esposito) had failed in his bid to take control of the Glass weed empire and found himself in prison with Bobby after Eddie exposed his millions of pounds of unpaid taxes. Johnston and Glass seemed to be on good terms as they had dinner in prison in the closing scenes, yet we're not sure that would last if there's a second season.

A sequel would surely bring an array of new criminals into Susie and Eddie's orbit, including two who were briefly mentioned in the opening episodes of the first season. When discussing god-fearing cocaine dealer, John 'The Gospel' Dixon, Susie spoke of how he worked for "Jesus and God", who certainly don't seem like characters to be trifled with! Could those two crime lords be on their way to Halstead Manor in season 2?

We're also desperate to see more of Geoff's heartwarming relationship with his daughter Charlotte, and woe betide any gangster who threatens her. We've all seen Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels after all!

The Gentlemen season 2 cast

There were no shortage of fatalities in the first season, so quite a few stars won't be returning if there's a sequel.. (farewell Max Beesley).

Whether a big name star such as Giancarlo Esposito (who played Stanley Johnston) would be willing to come back is also in question, yet lots of pour old favourites are sure to be back for more cannabis-related capering, including...

Theo James as Eddie Halstead

Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass

Daniel Ings as Freddy Halstead

Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina Halstead

Vinnie Jones as Geoff Seacombe

Chanel Cresswell as Tammy

Harry Goodwins as Jack

Ruby Sear as Gabrielle

Michael Vu as Jimmy Chang

Ray Winstone as Bobby Glass

The Gentlemen season 2 trailer

With filming yet to begin there's no trailer available for this one yet, but we'll be sure to let you know as soon as one lands!